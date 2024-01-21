Meet Theresa Carson, owner/operator of ReZist Ohio Fitness Studio in Massillon

Theresa Carson is owner/operator of ReZist Ohio Fitness Studio in Massillon.

Theresa Carson, owner/operator of ReZist Ohio Fitness Studio in Massillon, has helped her clients get fit for over 10 years.

Her gym serves around 200 members at any given time and has worked with more than 2,000 over the past decade. Most have been women, with a few men coming in to work out throughout the years.

Carson lives in Massillon, is a single mother of four and has six grandchildren all under the age of 5.

“My current fitness 'why' is to be strong, healthy, and agile enough to play with my grandchildren like I'm their mom, not their gramma," she said.

Carson is a NASM certified personal trainer and an ASFA certified group fitness instructor. She started her training in the park in the summer of 2014 working out with friends and it gradually grew into a business.

ReZist Ohio serves primarily women ages 30 to 65, teaching them how to lift weights safely in a group environment. Carson said it became her passion because strength training is under-supported for females, but it is so necessary for them and their health and longevity.

“When I got divorced, I started taking cardio classes at the YMCA to kill time while my kids were with their dad,” she said. “I discovered I really liked it but after a few years still didn't see the results I thought I should. So I did some research, added weightlifting to my routine, and soon changed the shape of my body. Strength training is the missing link for women who want to look and feel fit."

The ReZist brand is "resistance" training with every class utilizing some form of resistance to build strength and muscle mass, which is critical for middle-aged women.

“We run periodic challenges at the studio to keep engagement high," Carson said. "The members are very good at holding each other accountable — so if you don't show up for class someone will be texting you after,” Carson said.

How did you get into the physical fitness business?

Accidentally, really. I was helping friends get fit and they brought more friends and so on.

What is your general philosophy when it comes to getting into shape and maintaining your health and fitness?

Lift heavy weights!!! If you lift weights with very little rest, you will also work your heart and not need steady-state cardio.

You recently went on a pilgrimage in Spain. Would you detail how that came about?

Walking the Camino (the way of St. James) has been a dream and my boyfriend gifted me with this trip for my birthday. I learned how little humans need to survive and be happy.

We walked through tiny villages each day where the inhabitants dressed simply, worked humbly, and relaxed liberally.

Where is the next place on your travel bucket list?

Stateside, Utah looks like it has a lot to explore. Abroad I would love to see Greece and island hop for a few days.

What is the motivational message you repeat often to yourself?

God is with me. I am not alone. ... I was made for this.

Editor's note: Five questions with ... is a Sunday feature that showcases a member of the Stark County community. If you'd like to recommend someone to participate, send an email to newsroom@cantonrep.com.

