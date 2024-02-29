Meet the three Pueblo leap-day babies who all work in the same office

Just once every four years, three Pueblo leap year babies, who all work in the same RE/MAX office, get to celebrate their birthdays on the actual day they were born, Feb. 29.

Mike Pospahala, Rick DeCesaro and Donna Phillips, all brokers with RE/MAX of Pueblo Inc., share that very special day.

"Me and Mike are both 18," DeCesaro said.

"I am 19, so they need to start calling me ma'am," Phillips said with a laugh.

"I can vote," Pospahala joked.

Mike Poshpahala, left, Donna Phillips and Rick Decesaro, right, are all Leap Year babies who work in the same RE/Max of Pueblo office.

Pospahala and DeCesaro "have been friends for 30-40 years" and always knew they had the same birthday. "But then we get this straggler coming in our office," DeCesaro said, referencing Phillips, who came to work in the office two years ago.

"When I found out there were three of us with the same birthday, I about freaked out," Phillips said. "You rarely meet someone who has a leap-year birthday, much less three of us in the same office."

"We are the three musketeers," she said. "We share the same neighborhood, the same city, the same profession and the same company."

Today's birthday is extra special for Pospahala because he gets to share it with his twin sister, Marilee Pospahala, who is visiting from Boise, Idaho. Their children are treating them to a big party at Angelo's Pizza.

"We grew up in Westcliffe. When we were born, there was no waiting room in the small hospital, so my dad, Bill, was waiting in the hallway while my mom, Susan, was in labor," Pospahala recalled.

Bill Pospahala saw the nurse as she rushed in with a basket for the new baby, only to see her return for a second basket a short time later. That's when he got an inkling that the delivery involved twins.

"My parents did not know they were having twins. We have a big family — I have eight siblings," Pospahala said.

Phillips said the fourth time she celebrated her real birthday, she was turning 16 years old, "which is the sweet 16 and is real special to girls, but they all give me 4-year-old birthday cards, which really upset me."

Pospahala went on to graduate from the all-boys private Abbey High School in Cañon City in 1970. He and his fellow leap-year coworkers were all just 4 1/2 years old when they graduated from high school.

When it comes time to celebrate their birthdays each, all three have celebrated on February 28. When there is a leap year, though, like this year, "we celebrate on the 28th and the 29th. We milk it for as much as we can," Phillips said.

