Meet the TikTok Money Experts Who Popularized Cash Stuffing

You may have seen the term “cash stuffing” online, but what exactly is it? This is a question many people are asking themselves after seeing it trend on social media. Others, however, find it familiar — cash stuffing is just an old-school budgeting practice for the digital age.

Cash stuffing is the act of physically withdrawing money in cash and putting it in envelopes. It’s a way to budget by taking your digital balance and turning it into physical money that you can see and organize cohesively. Cash is organized in separate envelopes for each area of your budget, so that cash stuffers can choose exactly how much of their paycheck is going to items such as rent, food or entertainment.

For some influencers, cash stuffing has given them a hefty following. These are the top TikTokers who have helped cash stuffing rise to prominence.

@Baddiesandbudgets

Perhaps the most well-known of the personal finance TikTokers who have popularized this method, @baddiesandbudgets, or Jasmine Taylor, is a 31-year-old Texan who went viral in the days of the pandemic as she first began to cash-stuff. Living on a small budget and making money primarily off of side hustles after losing her full-time job, Taylor’s videos soon blew up on TikTok.

Taylor used her stimulus money to launch the brand Baddies & Budgets. From a launch point of $1,200, Baddies & Budgets is now projected to bring in $1 million this year.

@Stephtalksmoney

With over 322,000 followers, @stephtalksmoney is a lifestyle influencer who often posts cash-stuffing videos. She is a claims adjuster and will often vlog her everyday life, then break down her paychecks. Cash stuffing is her preferred method of budgeting. She recommends the best cash-stuffing envelopes to her viewers to help them meet their budgeting needs.

@Bribudgets

@Bribudgets is a budgeting YouTuber who is best known for her cash-stuffing breakdowns. Each month, she will break down her paycheck live, showing on a piece of paper where each part of her budget is going and why she allocating a certain amount of money to each category. Additionally, @Bribudgets has a YouTube channel where she provides budgeting tips and tricks and long-form cash-stuffing videos to her viewers.

@Budgetwithmie

@Budgetwithmie is a mother and financial influencer, with some of her most viral videos reaching over 1 million viewers. While also posting cash-stuffing videos, her other content is related to her brand. She runs a popular Etsy store where she sells cash stuffing binders in various sizes and styles, and often posts videos of her packaging customer orders. @Budgetwithmie serves as an inspiration for all cash stuffers who are managing an income that includes budgeting for a child.

@Allthingsplanned_

Jenika Nicole, known as @Allthingsplanned_ on TikTok, is an influencer whose main focus is cash stuffing and budgeting. A self-proclaimed planner, Nicole has built a following of over 86,000 on TikTok and 20,000 on YouTube. She has an Etsy shop and an Amazon storefront, where she sells cash budgeting envelopes and other products related to managing money.

@AbundantGains

Laura, or @abundantgains on TikTok, is a personal finance influencer who is known for her challenge videos. One such video is the 100 envelope challenge, where the goal is to save the amount of money on a numbered envelope in order to bring variety to budgeting practices. Alongside her videos, she makes cash-stuffing envelopes and budgeting challenges that she sells on her Etsy shop.

@Verabudgets

@Verabudgets is a 29-year-old orthodontic assistant who makes videos cash stuffing paychecks for her and her husband. @Verbudgets will break down her paychecks live, taking her cash and putting it in various budgeting envelopes. She also has an Etsy shop where she sells personalized cash envelopes for different budget categories.

