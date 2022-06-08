U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.45
    -34.23 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,948.80
    -231.34 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,099.74
    -75.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.89
    -23.67 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.13
    +2.72 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.70
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0070
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0048 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0390
    +1.4230 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,309.41
    +415.79 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.08
    +4.44 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Meet the trans, anarchist founder who just landed $25M to reform how crypto is stored

Anita Ramaswamy
·5 min read

Tux Pacific isn't your average tech founder. They're a self-taught cryptographer who dropped out of college, a proud member of and advocate for the transgender community, and a self-described anti-capitalist anarchist who believes in free-market principles deeply rooted in the early days of crypto, when Bitcoin reigned supreme and banks had no interest in the sector.

Pacific's radically different background in comparison to other entrepreneurs is precisely what informs their unique way of thinking, they told TechCrunch in an interview. Pacific founded and serves as CEO of Entropy, a decentralized crypto custodian that says it has raised $25 million for its seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) alongside Coinbase Ventures, Robot Ventures, Dragonfly Capital, Ethereal Ventures, Variant and Inflection. Prominent angel investors from the tech community as well including Naval Ravikant, Sabrina Hahn and James Prestwich also participated in the round, according to Entropy. This latest round follows the company's $1.95 million pre-seed raise in January.

The Brooklyn, New York-based startup is aiming to disrupt the way digital assets are held through its decentralized self-custody solution, according to Pacific. Before founding Entropy last year, Pacific worked at cryptography network NuCypher while living in Berlin, Germany, where they learned advanced cryptographic techniques.

In the status quo, large crypto custodians including Fireblocks, Coinbase, and Anchorage Digital that hold assets for crypto users are fundamentally centralized and function in a similar way to banks. In some cases, holding users' private keys in a central location has left these custodians vulnerable to hacks, and their users can't always interact with their funds at their will.

"We've heard a number of stories that were always like, we've used people like Coinbase, or we've used like all these other custody solutions. They call them up, and they're like, hey -- we need to move funds. And [the custodian repsonds], oh, sorry, we have to wait to get a person to do that," Pacific said. They recounted one anecdote they'd heard about a fund that was poised to lose several billion dollars in an OTC transfer because their point of contact at the custodial firm was on vacation.

Entropy, in contrast, leverages cryptographic techniques based on multi-party computation to give users a way to deposit and use cryptocurrencies across any blockchain, at any time, Pacific explained. Using Entropy's protocol, users can implement their own rules for interacting with the funds, such as time-gated constraints -- a particularly useful feature for groups like DAOs that are trying to make decisions around a collectively determined set of rules, Pacific said.

Pacific describes Entropy's solution as comparable to Google Authenticator in that it doesn't provide its own wallet or user-facing products -- it simply handles the process of "signing" their data cryptographically. Other groups, including companies and DAOs, can then use Entropy to deposit user funds for safekeeping but aren't beholden to a centralized custodian's constraints.

Most cryptographers start with a protocol, and then envision a user experience that fits around it, Pacific said. In the case of Entropy, Pacific conceived of the idea by reversing that process -- thinking about what the ideal custody experience would look like for a crypto user, and then designing the Entropy protocol to fit that.

"I'm approaching the problem so differently from a lot of other people ... There are competitors who are just building wallets and just trying to fit their cryptographic protocols that they've come up with to do this thing. [My perspective is that] all the other people who built these cryptographic protocols before me, there's nothing super novel about them. I'm just going to compose it radically different than they are and just make it super user-friendly," Pacific said.

Pacific also attributes Entropy's edge to their own willingness to deviate from the traditional business model for custodians, wherein users pay them a fee to safekeep funds, and to work towards finding a model that can generate revenue not just for the custodian but also for the protocol itself, as well as crypto users. They readily admit Entropy's team of 9 people hasn't worked out the details of that model just yet, but the company's venture backers don't seem to mind.

"When we started raising money, one of the biggest things I started telling people is that we don't have a business model," Pacific said. They are, as is typical of early-stage startups, focusing on building a great product before thinking through monetization, Pacific said.

Entropy is also going after a different audience than typical custodians might, Pacific added.

"This isn't like some enterprise blockchain like Qredo," Pacific said of the other decentralized digital asset custodian, which unlike Entropy, provides users with a wallet. "We're building a product that's uniquely for crypto-native people and decentralized institutions. We don't expect JPMorgan to use us," Pacific said.

Entropy's focus on serving individual, crypto-native users in some ways comes from Pacific's personal connection to the crypto community. While they said they have faced some pushback for being a trans founder, for the most part, they've found crypto to be an unusually supportive environment.

"In fact, I've never felt I've been in a space where it's been more acceptable for people to be so different. If you go to a [crypto] conference, it's just filled with weird, weird people," Pacific said.

Pacific is used to forging their own path, they said, recounting how they didn't have any role models they could relate to growing up. Today, there is still almost no research on LGBTQ+ founders and how they're funded, though VC firm Backstage Capital estimates they receive less than 1% of venture dollars overall.

"Being able to see trans entrepreneurs would have been such a huge thing for me as a kid, especially trans people who are entrepreneurs who hold similar political values," Pacific said.

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Whitworth shares funny retirement post from his grocery store run

    Andrew Whitworth is "dominating grocery store runs" in retirement and seems to be loving it

  • Want to Fly This Summer? Good Luck Traveling to a Small City

    Thirty airports in the continental U.S. have lost at least half the departures they had in 2019. Some are at risk of losing service altogether. The regional airlines that serve them are losing pilots to larger carriers.

  • Tariff Pause Won’t Solve Challenges for Solar Stocks

    Rising borrowing costs and supply shortages remain as obstacles even after a pause in new solar tariffs.

  • Etsy Makes a Big Move Buyers Will Love (And Sellers Might Question)

    At the start of this year, Etsy sellers went on strike after the handmade resale platform raised transaction fees by 30%. "Most Etsy sellers agree that the platform has gotten worse over time," Kristi Cassidy, an Etsy seller leading the movement, told TheStreet in January 2022. What's Etsy Done To Change This?

  • PayPal Launches Crypto Features Allowing Transfer of (and Checkout With) Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Coins

    On June 7, PayPal announced that it is enabling the transfer of cryptos to and from other wallets and exchanges within a user's account -- as well as the potential to conduct business with millions of...

  • Crypto: Why is cardano surging past solana?

    Cardano's price is sky-rocketing and leaving its rival Solana floundering in its wake, but what has caused the sudden investor interest in the cryptocurrency heralded as 'the Ethereum killer'?

  • Thousands of Mobike users' passports and IDs exposed online

    A massive trove of more than 120,000 passports, drivers licenses and identity documents uploaded by users of bike-sharing service Mobike have been found online. Security researcher Bob Diachenko found the data in an unprotected Amazon-hosted storage bucket on February 11 and passed details to TechCrunch in an effort to get the data secured. The bucket's name suggests it belonged to Mobike, a once-promising bike-sharing operator founded in China.

  • WhatsApp given a month to fix consumer ToS concerns in Europe

    WhatsApp has been warned by European regulators it has one more month to fix its confusing terms of service, the Commission said today. The Meta-owned messaging platform has been under investigation by the bloc following a series of consumer protection complaints lodged against it by the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network, led by Sweden's national authority, back in July 2021, following complaints by BEUC and a number of its member organizations, after WhatsApp had sought to enforce a controversial privacy policy update -- leading to a major user backlash earlier that same year. Concern over WhatsApp's updated ToS -- separately -- led a number of EU data protection agencies to issue their own earlier warnings.

  • Meta names Guy Rosen chief information security officer

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has named a company vice president as chief information security officer (CISO), the first person to fill that role at the social media company. Guy Rosen, who has been at Facebook since 2013 and most recently led the company's product safety and integrity efforts, said on Twitter in his new role he "will continue to oversee and look across the breadth of safety & security risks the people who use our services, our company and industry face." This is the first CISO Facebook has had.

  • Google Cloud opens a new region in Texas

    Google Cloud today announced the launch of its new cloud region in Dallas, Texas, as it continues to expand its data center footprint around the world. With this, Google now offers a local region for the expanding tech ecosystem in Texas and, as always, existing Google Cloud users can now offer lower latency access to their users in the region. The company also noted that the Dallas region will offer existing users additional capacity and flexibility to reach users across the U.S.

  • PayPal will let users send crypto to friends, transfer assets to other wallets

    PayPal Holdings Inc. will allow its users to transfer cryptocurrency in and out of external wallets, as well as send crypto to friends using its service.

  • Meta Promotes Veteran Officer To Newly Formed Position Of CISO

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) named a VP to the newly created position of the chief information security officer, Reuters reports. Guy Rosen confirmed the appointment via a tweet. CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly asked Rosen to assume the job citing it as "another step to elevate this security work in our DNA - and strengthen our leadership and governance on security issues." Rosen will assume overall accountability for safety and security around on-platform abuse and the securi

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    The meme token might struggle to reclaim its former glory, even with the support of enthusiasts like Elon Musk.

  • Small Businesses Struggle With an Increase in Cyberattacks

    Part of the problem: They don’t believe they are targets, so they don’t make security a priority.

  • BIS Economists Contend Crypto Can't Fulfill the Role of Money

    The nature of permissionless blockchains necessarily leads to “fragmentation of the crypto landscape,” according to the paper.

  • The Safest Ways to Store Your Passwords

    Hackers can find their way to your passwords if you’re storing them in the wrong place. We examine the four most common storage strategies.

  • Cybersecurity Groups Push US to Boost Collaboration on Hacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Business leaders and cybersecurity experts are pushing the Biden administration to step up efforts to quell big hacks against US companies. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsIn a joint statement to be iss

  • TikTok is impressed by boyfriend's time management skills: 'I’m flabbergasted'

    A woman is going viral because of her boyfriend's impressive time management skills.

  • Booz Allen Secures First-Ever NASA CyPrESS Contract

    Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has secured the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract. It is a hybrid IDIQ single-award contract with a total potential value of $622.5 million to provide a complete range of cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions and services for NASA's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). Work under the contract will support all NASA centers and fa

  • New Research Unearths Insights Into Satoshi and Bitcoin’s Early Days

    The paper makes no claims about the Bitcoin network today, more than a decade after the end of the period analyzed. But it underscores well-known and longstanding privacy challenges.