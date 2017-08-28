Meet Uber's pick for its next CEO

After two months of discussions, Uber has finally found its next chief executive in current Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
The 48-year-old Iranian businessman was the third choice on the short list of Uber’s board, alongside former GE CEO Jeff Immelt and Hewlett Packard Enterprises CEO Meg Whitman. According to a Recode report on Sunday evening, Uber’s board voted largely in favor of Khosrowshahi, although it’s unclear at this point whether he will accept the board’s offer.
Uber did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication, and Khosrowshahi has yet to formally accept the offer.
Khosrowshahi has served as CEO of Expedia since 2005 where he helped expand the company to more than 60 countries. Prior to Expedia, the Brown University graduate served as chief financial officer of IAC, which owns Match.com
An Iranian immigrant, Khosrowshahi was one of the first tech leaders to file a legal challenge to President Trump’s travel ban, citing the potential harm it could do the company’s employees and customers.
As Uber’s new potential CEO, Khosrowshahi inherits an embattled company rocked by months of scandal involving sexual harassment in the workplace and ongoing litigation with Waymo, a self-driving company spun out by Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in late 2016.
