U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,249.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,039.75
    +32.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.13
    -1.46 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0101
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1620
    -0.2940 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,865.01
    -437.68 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.65
    +17.64 (+3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Meet the upgraded beast - Hardox(R) 500 Tuf at the Upcoming Queensland Mining Expo 2022

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global steel manufacturer and supplier SSAB today announced that it would be showcasing its latest generation of wear plate  Hardox® 500 Tuf at the Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo (QME) happening between the 19th and 22nd July this year.

SSAB at QME
SSAB at QME

For almost 30 years, QME has been at the heart of the mining sector in Australia. The largest mining event in Queensland, the expo focuses on showcasing supplier innovation and excellence in the region. This year it is set to feature over 250 leading suppliers at the forefront of the mining industry, attracting over 5,000 visitors over three days.

Hardox® 500 Tuf wear plate is the latest upgrade in the Hardox family range. It combines the best properties of Hardox® 450 and Hardox® 500. The Hardox® 500 Tuf brings new levels of productivity and cost-efficiency to mining. Handling blasted rock and ore in a mining tray is not only highly abrasive but also requires steel that can take a heavy impact.

High-quality and cost-efficient, ideal for the mining industry

Hardox® 500 Tuf offers a hardness in the 500 HBW level for high wear resistance. Furthermore, it combines high hardness with high toughness, with a guaranteed narrow Brinell hardness range of 475-505 HBW. The wear plate has a guaranteed impact energy of 27 J at -20°C (20 ft-lb at -4°F) and a typical value of 45 J at -40°C (33 ft-lb at -40°F), making it the ideal choice for mining in cold and freezing conditions.

"We are excited to be showcasing one of our best products Hardox® 500 Tuf at QME this year. It is a prestigious and important platform that will allow us to not only network with our peers but also connect with interested parties from all over the region,"

"Hardox® 500 Tuf wear steel is workshop-friendly; it is clean steel with extremely consistent, guaranteed properties for flatness, thickness, and bending performance," shared Matthew Spiteri, Country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

According to research by Global Market Insights, the global Mining Equipment Market size crossed the USD 70 billion mark in 2020 and is set to grow at about 5 percent CAGR between 2021 and 2027. As such, showcasing Hardox® 500 Tuf couldn't be better. The QME will further strengthen the product awareness and help SSAB reach the right demographics.

Get an upgrading consultation

Learn more about Hardox® 500 Tuf and other products at SSAB Booth A848. Registration is available at the QME website here

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)

SOURCE SSAB

Recommended Stories

  • MEDIA ADVISORY - Rally to support TSSA Safety Inspectors as strike deadline looms

    Just three days before their strike deadline, TSSA safety inspectors and labour allies will rally outside the Ministry of Labour building where negotiations are taking place.

  • Embraer's Eve reaches first deal to provide air traffic control software

    Eve Holding Inc, the electric aircraft unit of Brazil's Embraer SA, on Sunday announced its first deal to provide a software for air traffic management, and is in talks with other potential customers in the sector. The company signed a letter of intent with UK-based Halo Aviation Ltd to develop and launch its air traffic solution, with operations expected in both the United Kingdom and the United States. Halo had ordered 200 electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) from Eve last year, in a bid to enhance the development of the so-called Urban Air Mobility sector.

  • Western companies face ‘existential crisis’ as fears grow of Chinese invasion of Taiwan

    Days after the Ukraine conflict erupted, Apple, BMW, McDonald's and other Western giants lined up to announce they were quitting Russia in protest.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Imran Khan Leads Ruling Coalition in Key ElectionBiden

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.

  • Expect gas prices to drop to $4 a gallon soon, Biden energy adviser says

    After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

    Political wrangling has slowed progress on what began as a bipartisan effort to restore America’s semiconductor production prowess.

  • Forget the Stock Market. This Is the Big Risk for Retirees.

    Longevity risk is the bigger threat to retirement security, according to recent research. Older adults often underestimate how long they might live.

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • EU Shipowners Race to Move Russian Oil Before Sanctions Kick In

    The looming European Union sanctions on Russian oil have raised fears among processors and shippers of being blacklisted for handling the fuel.

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • Ukraine conflict could speed up Germany's green energy transition - study says

    The consequences of the Ukraine conflict could accelerate Germany's green energy transition despite Berlin's decision to reconnect coal-fired power plants to compensate for falling fossil fuel supplies from Russia, a study published on Sunday showed. The German government has been pushing for a shift to renewable energy, aiming for renewables to contribute 80% of the country's electricity generation by 2030. The study by credit insurer Allianz Trade found that Germany's green energy goals were likely to increase the share of renewable energies in the electricity mix in the medium term, even beyond what would be required to meet the Paris climate targets by 2035.

  • China urges banks to extend loans for real estate projects amid mortgage boycott

    Chinese regulators on Sunday urged banks to extend loans to qualified real estate projects and meet developers financing needs where reasonable, in their latest effort to ease concerns triggered by a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses. The remarks by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) came after a growing number of home buyers across China threatened to stop making their mortgage payments for stalled property projects, aggravating a real estate crisis that has already hit the economy. Investors have continued to dump Chinese banking stocks as well as developers' shares and bonds, even after the CBIRC vowed on Thursday to strengthen its coordination with other regulators to "guarantee the delivery of homes".

  • Elon Musk demands months for trial prep in Twitter suit, reports say

    Elon Musk fired back at Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force him to complete his $44-billion acquisition of the platform.