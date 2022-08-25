U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,168.59
    +27.82 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.13
    +96.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,549.00
    +117.47 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.28
    +21.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.54
    -2.35 (-2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    +0.18 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4610
    -0.6330 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,554.73
    -134.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.27
    +3.47 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Meet your new virtual HR expert: BrAInBox

Peninsula Canada
·2 min read

A new way to get HR answers fast

Toronto, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peninsula Canada, a trusted HR and health & safety advisory firm, is always finding innovative ways to support small businesses. Peninsula is excited to announce the addition of a new artificial intelligence system to serve their clients' needs better. Meet BrAInBox; it combines 30 years of employee relations experience and powerful AI to give Peninsula's clients 24/7 access to fast, reliable, and accurate HR and employment-related advice.

"Our goal is to make it easier for business owners to run their organization and give them the time to focus on what matters - growth. Our latest tool, BrAInBox, lets us do just that," says Andrew Caldwell, HR Advisory Manager at Peninsula Canada. "Business owners are always on the go and often find themselves in situations where they need an answer right away, and they don't always have time to pick up the phone to get advice. BrAInBox gives our clients the answers they need instantly with the click of a button. Every answer is vetted, reviewed, and prepared by one of our qualified HR professionals. It's handy when a business owner or manager needs a quick fact check or can't speak on the phone to our advisors because the employee might be within earshot."

How does it work? Business owners can simply use the search bar to ask their questions. Whether they need help with sick pay, vacation planning or misconduct, BrAInBox will give them an answer professionally curated by our team of certified experts. It really is that easy!

"As one of the largest HR consultancies, advising over 100,000 companies globally, our clients know they can always rely on us for trustworthy HR advice." Andrew Caldwell concludes.

Clients will have access to BrAInBox on their first day with Peninsula, meaning they will now have multiple ways to access expert advice on their terms to ensure they are set up for success.

Peninsula invites business owners across the country to access best-in-class advice to help save them time and support their companies' growth.

If you have any questions or would like more details, please contact sally.abu-samra@peninsula-ca.com

###

CONTACT: Sally Abu-Samra Peninsula Canada (647) 363-7978 sally.abu-samra@peninsula-ca.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S., China Near Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of N.Y.-Listed Chinese Companies

    U.S. regulators would travel to Hong Kong to review audit records of Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges. The pact could prevent many Chinese companies from being delisted.

  • Peloton’s Brand Is Past Its Prime

    Chief Executive is going to an awful lot of trouble to save the sinking Peloton Interactive ship, considering the passengers are already throwing themselves off the decks. In a shareholder letter Thursday, Mr. McCarthy likened Peloton to a cargo ship whose alarms are sounding. Unfortunately, for anyone not sitting on a Peloton bike, things look pretty bad: For the period ended June 30, Peloton said its revenue fell 28% from a year earlier, with connected fitness products revenue down 55%.

  • Pinterest Comes Under Regulatory Radar Over Gender, Racial Bias: Report

    The California Civil Rights Department investigated several companies, including Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), following discrimination claims from employees, Bloomberg reports. Employees alleged Pinterest of underpayment and racial discrimination in 2020. In late 2020, Pinterest settled a gender-discrimination case by former COO Francoise Brougher. Pinterest underpaid her compared to her male peers, excluded her from the initial public offering process, and eventually fired her for going public

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Boeing Employees Working on FAA’s Behalf Report Less Interference

    An internal survey found 14% of employees working on regulators’ behalf reported perceived interference; a 2019 survey found 40% reported “undue pressure.”

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • “Consumers Don’t Have the Money to Spend”: 10 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks at risk as orders drop in the US, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks at Risk as Orders Drop. A possible real estate crash in China is threatening […]

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Ford Trucks Highlighted in $1.7 Billion Verdict Weren’t Subject to Tougher Safety Rules

    Auto regulators later applied stiffer roof-strength requirements to heavier trucks. Ford maintains the design was safe.

  • EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

    ChargePoint, the largest U.S. producer of EV charging stations, is rolling out an advertising display business

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsu

  • How Much Retirement $600K Will Actually Buy You

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Companies Prioritize Buybacks Over Production

    As oil and gasoline prices pulled back from recent highs, second-quarter reports from oil companies signaled continued reluctance to meaningfully increase production. OPEC-member Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, hinted at possible production cuts to bolster prices, while U.S. and European negotiators scrambled to revive a deal with Iran that would release sanctioned oil back onto world markets. Following a tough year in 2020, oil company earnings accelerated sharply in 2021 and 2022.

  • 5 Billion More Reasons to Love GM Stock

    GM's board just authorized a $5 billion share buyback plan to capitalize on the stock's beaten-down valuation.

  • A Flurry of Tesla Price-Target Changes Are Coming. The Reason Is Odd.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his Tesla price target to $360 from $1,000. That math doesn't seem to work, but Tesla stock split three-for-one.

  • Europe’s Fertilizer Crisis Grows as Yara Cuts Ammonia Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The European fertilizer crunch widened as industry giant Yara International ASA said that record gas prices are forcing it to cut ammonia capacity utilization in the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Deb

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • McDonald's Nabs Pepsi Executive to Lead ESG Efforts

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. is hiring an executive from PepsiCo Inc. as its new head of sustainability and government relations as the fast-food chain looks to improve its image and increase diversity.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsA 129-Foot Super

  • Trudeau called out for missing 'crystal clear' business case for LNG exports

    A plan for Canada to ease the soaring cost of natural gas in Germany did not come to pass, despite Scholz's call for Canadian LNG to play a "major role in the nation's transition from Russian supply.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...