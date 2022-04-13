U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.25
    +3.65 (+3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.30
    +5.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.22 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0058 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    +0.0102 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5860
    +0.1980 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,254.00
    +1,695.94 (+4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.23
    +22.59 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Meet the Zoox robotaxi alongside co-founder Jesse Levinson at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

In the 18 months since the Zoox robotaxi made its virtual debut, the custom-built vehicle has been largely under wraps. That is, until TC Sessions: Mobility 2022, a two-day in-person event scheduled for May 18 and May 19 in San Mateo.

Co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson will introduce the Zoox robotaxi for its first IRL public appearance on our main stage. The debut, which will include an interview with Levinson, will finally give the audience an up close view at what the company built — and maybe reveal what its future holds.

Zoox has been working since 2014 to develop a self-driving system, fleet management software, on-demand ride-hailing app as well as a vehicle in an aim to launch a commercial robotaxi service.

The company, which was acquired by Amazon two years ago, has released videos showing the cube-shaped, four-seater, sensor-laden vehicle in action. Now, it’s time to see it in person.

We’ll also sit down with Levinson to get an update on the company, a progress report on how production of the Zoox robotaxi is scaling, where it might be testing next and his insights on the industry.

In his role at Zoox, Levinson is responsible for overseeing the company’s software, artificial intelligence, computing and sensing platforms. Prior to Zoox, Levinson graduated summa cum laude from Princeton and then completed a computer science Ph.D. and postdoc under Sebastian Thrun at Stanford.

While at Stanford, he developed algorithms for the university's $1 million-winning entry in the 2007 DARPA Urban Challenge, and he went on to lead the self-driving car team’s research efforts. Levinson also co-created Pro HDR, a popular mobile photography app purchased by more than a million people.

Don’t miss out on what promises to be an illuminating conversation!

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 breaks through the hype and goes beyond the headlines to discover how merging technology and transportation will affect a broad swath of industries, cities and the people who work and live in them. Buy your pass today, before prices increase, and you’ll save $200!

