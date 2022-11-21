U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Meetings and Events Procurement Category Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.55% by 2026, SpendEdge Reports

·4 min read

According to the SpendEdge Sourcing and Procurement Reports, Meetings and Events Procurement Market is expected to have an incremental spend of USD 437.27 billion, with an accelerating at a CAGR of 7.55%. Read More

Meetings and Events Category
Meetings and Events Category

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report provides a complete drill-down on global Meetings and Events spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Learn about crucial advisory and intelligence that can assist buyers in identifying and shortlisting the most suitable suppliers for their dairy product requirements. Some of the leading Meetings and Events suppliers profiled extensively in this report are Reed Exhibitions, Flight Centre Travel Group, and Helloworld Travel.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/meetings-and-events-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Meetings and Events Procurement: Pricing Insights

It is crucial to keep track of current and future Meetings and Events price trends to completely optimize the value of the purchase, both from current cash outflow as well as overall cost and benefit perspective. The Meetings and Events report expects a change of 4%-5% during the forecast period. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by constant monitoring of price influencing factors described in the report.

Pricing insights presented in this report cover pricing benchmarks and the trends and strategies that can help optimize cost savings.

Meetings and Events that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Meetings and Events TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Meetings and Events Sourcing and Procurement Market Report Key Details:

Report Specs

Details

Spend growth (CAGR)

7.55 %

Incremental spend

USD 437.27 billion

Pricing growth outlook

4%-5%

Pricing models

Per-person pricing, Commission-based pricing, and Fixed-fee pricing

Supplier selection scope

Technical capabilities, Promotion, and marketing capabilities, Global reach, and Ability to provide cost-effective bundled services

Market dynamics

Regional categories spend in terms of percentage with respect to North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa and APAC and global category spend and CAGR in terms of percentage over a span of 5 years.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/meetings-and-events-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

What are the Key Data Covered in this Meetings and Events Sourcing and Procurement Market Report?

  • Detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Meetings and Events procurement and sourcing market.

  • Precise estimation of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for Meetings and Events requirements.

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in vendor behavior.

  • Analysis into various supplier selection criteria, RFX questions, supplier evaluation metrics, and the service level agreements.

  • Insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost.

  • Comprehensive details about each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market.

Best Selling Procurement Reports:

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meetings-and-events-procurement-category-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-55-by-2026--spendedge-reports-301682633.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

