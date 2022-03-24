U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,488.57
    +32.33 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,528.43
    +169.93 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,047.06
    +124.45 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.32
    +9.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.23
    -2.70 (-2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    +27.70 (+1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.75 (+2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3280
    +0.0070 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1610
    +1.0480 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,041.92
    +1,377.23 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.79
    +29.85 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.63
    +14.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Meetings Today Relaunches Best Of Awards as In-Person Meetings Recover

·2 min read

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meetings Today relaunched its Best of awards following a year hiatus due to the pandemic shutdown of the meetings and events industry.

Meetings Today (PRNewsfoto/Meetings Today)
Meetings Today (PRNewsfoto/Meetings Today)

"We're happy to announce the return of our Best Of awards, for which we poll our readers to determine which facilities really came through for their meetings and events in the previous year," said Tyler Davidson, vice president and chief content director of Meetings Today. "We obviously couldn't promote the Best Of awards last year because at that point the meetings and events industry had pretty much shut down in the first year of the pandemic, so the criteria for nominations was severely lacking, to say the least."

While the Best Of awards have traditionally focused on hotel and resort meeting facilities, Meetings Today also expanded eligible award winters to include destinations (both domestic and international) and convention centers.

Voting is available at www.meetingstoday.com/best-of-awards and open until May 31, 2022. Winners will be showcased in the October issue of Meetings Today.

The following criteria applies to the nomination of meeting facilities, where applicable: quality of meeting space; guest rooms; guest services and amenities; food and beverage service; efficiency and helpfulness of staff; availability of tech; recreational facilities and activities; cleanliness and COVID-19 protocols; and overall value and experience. The criteria for nominating destinations is the overall service they have provided to meeting planners for their meetings and events.

About Meetings Today

Meetings Today is a business-to-business brand of Stamats, a leading marketing and research company providing a complete range of services, including websites, mobile, PPC, SEO/SEM, content marketing, email, magazines, video, research, traditional media, live events and audience data and marketing. Stamats focuses on distinct markets to gain unique category knowledge and experience that it brings to bear for the benefit of Stamats' clients. These markets are higher education, professional meetings and events planning and healthcare and consumer marketing. Stamats was founded in 1923 and maintains offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (headquarters).

Contact:
Sabra Fiala
Associate Vice President, Marketing
Stamats
Sabra.Fiala@stamats.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meetings-today-relaunches-best-of-awards-as-in-person-meetings-recover-301510182.html

SOURCE Meetings Today

Recommended Stories

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Can I Invest My Traditional IRA's RMD in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you have enough—but not too much—income.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot cut its overall workforce but boosted salaried employees by 20% last year

    Home Depot Inc. disclosed that it cut its overall workforce by 2.8% in the fiscal year ended Jan. 30, 2022, while increasing the number of salaried employees by 19.9%. In the home improvement retail giant's 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday, the company said it had 490,600 employees at the end of fiscal 2021, including 42,800 salaried employees, with 89.1% of total employees located in the U.S. That follows a total workforce of 504,800, including

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Resource Stocks: Be Careful What You Wish For

    Large profits in the sector might not last

  • Wait, There Are Americans Happy About High Gas Prices?

    Drivers in the United States and around the world are experiencing unprecedented gasoline price increases. The surge is closely tied to crude oil prices, which have risen sharply in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. With the Ukrainians remaining steadfast in the face of the Russian shelling of civilian population centers and western nations beginning to send additional military equipment and aid, there's little reason to think the conflict will end soon or that pressure on oil prices will ease.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Buying shares of growing companies and holding them for many years is one of the simplest paths to growing your wealth. The earlier you start investing, the longer the power of compound growth has to act on your assets, and the more you'll have later. Two companies that can deliver returns like that are the fast-growing e-commerce and digital payments leader MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY).

  • Occidental plans up to $1 billion for facility to capture carbon from air

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum on Wednesday outlined plans to advance its clean energy transition business, including spending between $800 million and $1 billion on a facility to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. The proposed facility, the world's largest direct air capture (DAC) project, is set to begin construction in the second half of this year in the Permian basin, the largest U.S. oilfield, with a start in 2024. The U.S. oil and gas producer is aiming to build a profitable business from providing services and technologies that pull CO2 out of the air and burying it underground to advance government and business climate mitigation goals.

  • Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022

    While 79% of Americans told Fidelity Investments in 2022 that they are confident about their retirement planning, 71% also said that they are concerned about the impact of inflation on reaching their retirement goals. Uncertainty can make people feel anxious about … Continue reading → The post Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Tesla, Lucid supplier LGES plans to build $1.4 billion battery factory in Arizona

    SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Energy Solution (LGES), a supplier for electric car makers Tesla and Lucid, said on Thursday in Korea it plans to invest 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.4 billion) to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from "prominent startups" and other North American customers. This will be its first U.S. factory to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles, LGES said. Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022, with mass production to start in 2024 with production capacity of 11 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a statement.