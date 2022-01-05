U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,783.60
    -9.94 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,797.96
    -1.69 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,526.92
    -95.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.78
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.08
    +1.09 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +13.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6490
    -0.0190 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7050
    -0.4210 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,330.01
    -709.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.11
    -0.48 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.80
    +10.65 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Meez keeps recipes in one place so chefs can continue whipping up culinary delights

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Meez, a company creating professional recipe software and a culinary operating system, brought in its first-ever funding round of $6.5 million to continue developing its tools to help chefs manage their recipes.

Josh Sharkey,, Meez
Josh Sharkey,, Meez

Josh Sharkey, CEO of Meez. Image Credits: Evan Sung

CEO Josh Sharkey, a chef himself for most of his career, incorporated the New York-based technology company back in 2015. However, what touched off the search for a place to keep his recipes and processes came more like 15 years ago when he lost the notebook where he kept recipes and how to prepare dishes. Colleagues were using everything from the standard Google or Word documents to spreadsheets, but Sharkey wanted a more digital approach.

“The idea of how to digitize everything stuck with me,” he told TechCrunch. “There are tools for things like inventory management or financial software, but there wasn’t anything built for the things we do in the kitchen or related to what we actually do.”

He and his team built Meez to be a collaboration tool, recipe keeper and progression, training and prep tool all rolled into one — Sharkey referred to it as a “Google Drive for chefs.”

The technology has two components, the first being how users put their recipes into the system and then how to make them scalable and usable by both the user and their kitchen colleagues. It also includes resources that chefs tap into daily, like ingredient yields and unit conversion, a menu cost calculator and automated allergen tagging and nutrition analysis.

The software was launched in 2020, and Meez already counts as clients major restaurateurs, like Jose Andres and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, as well as culinary schools, including the Institute of Culinary Education.

Struck Capital led the funding round and was joined by Craft Ventures, Relish Works, Aurify Brands, Food Tech Angels and Branded Strategic Ventures. Angel investors backing the company include Snap’s former head of product Bobby Lo, Shef founders and Bento Box founder and CEO Krystle Mobayeni.

Nommi announces plans for rollout of its food bowl-making kitchen robot

Meez, kitchen
Meez, kitchen

Meez software. Image Credits: Meez

Meez started in December 2020 with 20 paying customers and has grown to more than 750 today among a diverse mix of restaurants, from fine dining to fast casual and culinary schools, an area that Sharkey plans to dig into in the next year. Also during that time, the company’s revenue grew steadily 22% month over month, which he attributed to the company’s unique approach and digital adoption making its way into the kitchen.

“The adoption curve hit the infancy stages of the food world,” Sharkey added. “Culinary professionals are starting to realize how to do more with less, and they can’t rely on their labor all the time. Things that worked before the pandemic don’t work now. This is a helpful tool and necessity because you can’t just rely on the recipe anymore, there are other things you have to do to it to be able to operationalize your content, and there was not a place to do that before.”

Sharkey intends to deploy the new capital into developing an iOS app and technology development, including menu planning, self-onboarding automation and to launch and test direct-to-consumer recipe engagement.

In addition, the company plans on attracting new restaurants this year and growing the team. Meez has 17 employees now, and Sharkey expects to add another 10 this year.

“Culinary professionals are some of the most creative and inventive people on the planet. But due to the physical nature of their work, very little attention has been paid to how digital technology can be leveraged to improve their workflows and systems for collaboration,” said Adam Struck, CEO of Struck Capital, in a written statement. “Josh is a unique founder in that he’s a professional chef, restaurant industry operator, and technology expert. He’s been able to synthesize the pain points that plague almost all kitchens into a platform that’s intuitive, beautifully designed and addresses major pain points for one of the world’s largest and oldest industries.”

Bowery Farming is forcing us all to look up at the future of vertical agriculture

Recommended Stories

  • Panasonic to use Redwood's recycled materials in battery cell production at Tesla gigafactory

    Panasonic battery cells made at the Gigafactory it operates with Tesla will use more recycled materials by the end of 2022 as part of an expanded partnership with startup Redwood Materials. Panasonic said Tuesday at the 2022 CES tech trade show that Redwood Materials will start supplying it with copper foil produced from recycled materials, a critical component of the anode side of a battery cell.

  • Tesla gathers paperwork to open Austin-area factory, which analysts say is key to '22 production goals

    Tesla Inc. had a record-setting end to 2021 that has analysts predicting big things from the electric vehicle manufacturer in 2022. Now, all eyes are on the launch of the company's factories in Austin and Berlin. A local official in Central Texas says some parts of the facility have already been cleared to open by the fire marshal. Tesla intends to produce its Cybertruck, Model 3, Model Y SUV and Semi tractor-trailer there.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Auto-Grade Hardware at CES 2022 with Partner Integrations from Amazon Web Services, HERE Technologies, Car IQ and Electra Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled how it is laying the groundwork for the software-defined vehicles of the future with an automotive-grade hardware demonstration of BlackBerry IVY™, the company's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Qualcomm, Microsoft partner on metaverse chip for AR glasses

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is working with Microsoft Corp on custom chips that would control lightweight augmented reality glasses for use by both consumers and businesses for metaverse apps. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said during a press conference that the two companies will work together to mate the custom chips with the software that developers need to create virtual worlds in which people can work and play.

  • Amazon and Stellantis partner to deploy smarter cars, cleaner vans

    Amazon.com Inc and Stellantis NV said Wednesday they will collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon software in the dashboards, and deploy electric vans made by Stellantis on Amazon's delivery network. The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and could help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla Inc in developing vehicles with sophisticated, software-powered infotainment features that are connected to the data processing cloud. The agreements between Stellantis and Amazon, the online retailer and cloud computing power, announced in conjunction with the CES technology conference, are wide ranging, involving software and hardware.

  • Ravencoin (RVN) Rallies Ahead of its Halving Event Later this Month

    Ravencoin’s value has soared by more than 13% in the past 24 hours as the community prepares for the halving event in a week.

  • Toyota to launch its own automotive software platform by 2025 - Nikkei

    Software is playing an increasing role in vehicles, from managing electric motors and batteries to supporting functions such as autonomous driving, entertainment and navigation. Toyota's automotive software platform Arene will compete with German rivals, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, with Volkswagen working on its 'VW.OS' software and Daimler planning to roll out its own 'Mercedes-Benz Operating System' in its cars by 2024. Toyota is considering a licensing model to make Arene available to other car manufacturers and companies working on electric or self driving cars, the report added.

  • Nvidia embraces the metaverse with new software, marketplace deals

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday said that it would give away software for free to artists and other creators building virtual worlds for the metaverse and that it has made technology deals with several marketplaces where artists sell the three-dimensional content they create. The metaverse - a loosely defined term that can refer to virtual worlds made more lifelike by the use of augmented and virtual reality headsets - relies heavily on graphics computing technology like Nvidia's flagship semiconductors.

  • Brazil's Abstra lands Accenture as a customer and $2.3M to help teams make apps with its no-code tool

    Bruno Vieira Costa founded Rio de Janeiro-based Abstra in March of 2020. Costa graduated from college in 2018 and already has one startup sale under his belt. It is, in particular, good for agencies who want to deliver faster results or for non-technical departments that need to iterate faster but depend on centralized engineering teams to implement everything, according to Costa.

  • Nvidia Makes Its Metaverse-Building Software Free for Individual Creators

    The tech giant also added new features and partners to Omniverse, its real-time 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation platform.

  • TikTok is testing a 'repost' button to share clips with friends

    TikTok is testing a “repost” button in its app that allows users to quickly re-share a clip with their followers.

  • China’s digital yuan app is getting ready for the Beijing Winter Olympics

    As of November, around 140 million Chinese citizens have opened digital yuan wallets, said the central bank.

  • China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

    China has released pilot versions of its digital yuan wallet application on mobile phone app stores as the country's central bank steps up its push to develop its own digital currency. The "e-CNY (Pilot Version)" app, developed by the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) digital currency research institute, was available for download on Chinese Android and Apple app stores on Tuesday in Shanghai. A notice in the app said it is in a research and development pilot phase and is only available to selected users through supported institutions that provide e-CNY services, including major domestic banks.

  • La Web 3.0 es demasiado complicada

    Si queremos un futuro verdaderamente distribuido y descentralizado, tendremos que resistir la doble tentación de la gratificación instantánea de la interfaz del usuario y las integraciones de APIs extremadamente sencillas.

  • 'Dataraising' – when you're asked to chip in with data instead of money

    Volunteers across the U.S. tag and count monarchs during the insects' annual migrations. AP Photo/Carolyn KasterFundraising appeals are part of everyday life, both online and off. Requests for financial donations arrive by snail mail, email, social media and text messages. Cashiers at chain stores and supermarkets ask if you want to chip in for charitable causes. If you’re in the U.S., you might also be getting nearly constant texts asking you to contribute to political campaigns. In my book “Ho

  • Shure's Aonic 40 headphones offer ANC and custom EQ for $249

    Shure checks a lot of boxes with its Aonic 40 headphones, including ANC, adjustable EQ and decent battery life.

  • TikTok tests its own version of the retweet with a new 'Repost' button

    TikTok is testing its own version of Twitter's retweet with the addition of a new "Repost" button that allows users to amplify videos on the platform by sharing them with their own followers. The new Repost button is found in the "Share" menu where you could otherwise send the video to friends through messages, texts or social media posts elsewhere. Except, instead of sharing the video with friends directly, the Repost button promotes the video to your friends on TikTok.

  • Twitter completes sale of MoPub to AppLovin for $1.05 billion

    Twitter announced today it has completed the sale of its mobile ad platform, MoPub, to the mobile game maker and marketing software provider AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. The deal was first announced in October 2021, following Twitter's reveal of its plan to double its revenue by 2023 to reach $7.5 billion or more. While MoPub had helped Twitter generate approximately $188 million in annual revenue in 2020, Twitter now sees more potential in developing other areas of its business amid its accelerated product development.