MEF to Host 1st Annual Global Network-as-a-Service Event

MEF will host the 1st ever Global Network-as-a-Service Event Oct 2-4, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced its first annual Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) designed to showcase the latest developments and roadmaps for secure network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings for enterprises and businesses. The event will attract senior executives and decision makers from retail, wholesale, and mobile service providers, data center providers, cloud service providers, enterprises, technology solution providers and the press and analyst community. GNE takes place October 2-4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

Enterprises worldwide are accelerating digital transformation and cloud migration to improve operational excellence, increase business agility, and provide a better end-user experience. Service providers are striving to empower customers with innovative NaaS solutions designed to meet a diverse range of connectivity, cloud access, application performance, visibility, control, and cybersecurity requirements in multi-cloud and work-from-anywhere environments.

“The communications industry is undergoing a multi-year transformation to dynamic services delivered across an ecosystem of increasingly automated networks. MEF, with its extensive portfolio of standards for connectivity, cybersecurity, and Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) automation APIs, is uniquely positioned to lead this ecosystem as we embrace a more ambitious secure NaaS vision,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “GNE offers a valuable platform for ecosystem stakeholders to come together and make this vision a reality.”

The GNE agenda is designed to promote conversations about the trends, business dynamics, opportunities and challenges facing every member of the ecosystem. Key NaaS topics to be considered include enterprise demands, opportunities to standardize service bundles, cybersecurity, emerging industry platforms, and the NaaS ecosystem. Global LSO API adoption trends and impact on the ecosystem; unified multi-cloud and private cloud access; and blockchain as the future of inter-provider billing and settlement will also be addressed.

The program will include a first-ever pre-conference LSO Global Summit, two days of executive plenary keynotes and panels, a new MEF awards program and gala dinner, extensive networking opportunities, the new live MEF Showcase, and more.

MEF GNE will be held at the Loews Live! Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Additional details and information will be forthcoming on the GNE website. Early bird pricing for sponsorship opportunities is available until April 15. Contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events for details.

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

