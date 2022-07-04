MEG Energy Announces Changes to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) ("MEG" or the "Corporation") announces the appointment of Gary Bosgoed to its board of directors and the retirement of Grant Billing.

"We wish to thank Grant for his dedication and significant contributions to MEG and the Board during his three years of service," said Ian D. Bruce, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We wish Grant and his family all the best following his retirement."

Mr. Bruce added: "We are pleased to welcome Gary to MEG's Board of Directors. Gary's diverse skills, perspectives and expertise will be of significant benefit to MEG as we execute on our strategic initiatives."

Mr. Bosgoed, P.Eng., is the President and CEO of Bosgoed Project Consultants, a project management, management consulting and consulting engineering company headquartered in Edmonton. The company currently manages projects and provides business advisory services across Alberta and Saskatchewan. He is a member of the Peepeekisis First Nation and has worked on over 150 First Nations projects. His experience also includes project delivery of large resource development, pipeline, energy, power and infrastructure projects for global service providers. Mr. Bosgoed's credentials include working as Senior Vice President and General Manager of WorleyParsons Canada in Edmonton leading a team of over 2,600. He has served as Chair of the Alberta Capital Region United Way Campaign and as Director of the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) and the National Aboriginal Economic Development Board. He also lectures on indigenous community engagement at conferences, the ICD and University courses. Mr. Bosgoed currently serves as a Director of Capital Power Corporation, Vice Chair of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, and Vice Chair of the University of Regina Board of Governors.

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil and to achieve lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

