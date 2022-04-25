U.S. markets closed

MEG Energy Announces First Quarter of 2022 Results and Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
  • MEGEF

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

MEG Energy Announces First Quarter of 2022 Results and Conference Call (CNW Group/MEG Energy Corp.)
First Quarter Results Release :

Monday, May 2, 2022 after market close

Conference Call Details:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546

International: 1.416.764.8688

Replay:

For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on May 3, 2022 at:

www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG). Learn more at www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c7507.html

