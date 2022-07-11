MEG Energy Announces Second Quarter of 2022 Results and Conference Call
CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Second Quarter Results Release:
Thursday, July 28, 2022 after market close
Conference Call Details:
Friday, July 29, 2022 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT
Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546
International: 1.416.764.8688
Replay:
For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on July 29, 2022 at:
www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events
About MEG
MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).
Learn more at www.megenergy.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com
Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com
SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c4824.html