MEG Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$5.65b (down 7.6% from FY 2022).

Net income: CA$569.0m (down 37% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 10% (down from 15% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: CA$2.00 (down from CA$2.97 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MEG Energy EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 9.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 3.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Oil and Gas industry in Canada are expected to grow by 3.9%.

The company's shares are up 8.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

