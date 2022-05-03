MEG Energy Reports Director Election Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022 (the "Meeting"), each of the nine (9) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2022, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Grant D. Billing 152,005,893 99.12 1,343,436 0.88 Ian D. Bruce 152,368,453 99.36 980,876 0.64 Derek W. Evans 152,367,102 99.36 982,227 0.64 Robert B. Hodgins 146,278,556 95.39 7,070,773 4.61 Kim Lynch Proctor 152,401,345 99.38 947,984 0.62 Susan M. MacKenzie 152,241,376 99.28 1,107,953 0.72 Jeffrey J. McCaig 152,427,221 99.40 922,108 0.60 James D. McFarland 151,193,355 98.59 2,155,974 1.41 Diana J. McQueen 146,869,025 95.77 6,480,304 4.23

Board Renewal

MEG would also like to extend its sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr. Bill Klesse and Ms. Judy Fairburn who chose not to stand for re-election and who have retired from its Board of Directors. Mr. Klesse has been a valued director of MEG since 2016, and has served as the Chair of our Health, Safety and Environment and Reserves Committee ("HSERC") since 2018. Ms. Fairburn has been a member of MEG's Board of Directors since 2019 and a significant contributor to our Governance and Nominating Committee and HSERC. MEG thanks them both for their many contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

MEG is pleased to welcome Ms. Kim Lynch Proctor to its Board. Ms. Lynch Proctor is an independent businesswoman and brings extensive legal, accounting and tax expertise and executive experience to the Board. She was the Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of KERN Partners, an energy focused private equity firm, from 2009 to 2016 and prior thereto, a practicing lawyer and chartered professional accountant with Felesky Flynn LLP, Bennett Jones LLP, and Deloitte, respectively, advising corporate clients on domestic and international transactions.

Full Voting Results

In addition to the voting results for the Board of Directors, the remaining agenda items at the meeting, including the appointment of auditors, the approval of unallocated stock options, the approval of unallocated restricted share units and the advisory vote on executive compensation, were approved by MEG's shareholders. Full voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".

