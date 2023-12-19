Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,794.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,675.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,930.50
    -9.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.20
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.50
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.00
    -2.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.56
    +0.28 (+2.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4830
    +0.6870 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,872.34
    +1,817.94 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.68
    +8.91 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.48
    +38.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,104.86
    +345.88 (+1.06%)
     

Mega-cap tech leads US stocks higher as Dow Jones hits another record high

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Mega-cap tech leads US stocks higher as Dow Jones hits another record high
trader, NYSE
Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

  • Mega-cap tech stocks led the market higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones hitting a fresh record.

  • Investors are closely watching interest rates after the Fed made a dovish pivot last week.

  • Stocks are coming off seven consecutive weekly advances amid hopes for an imminent rate cut.

Mega-cap tech stocks led the market higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting another all-time high.

Shares of Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Amazon all surging about 3%. The gains come as investors closely monitor interest rates following the Federal Reserve's dovish pivot last week, when stocks notched their seventh consecutive weekly gain.

The US 10-year Treasury yield ticked up but remained below 4% Monday, after diving nearly 30 basis points over the past week. The sharp decline came after the Fed signaled that rate cuts are more likely than hikes in 2024.

It's a quiet week on the economic data front, with the November PCE deflator the most important report, set to be released on Friday.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Monday: 

Here's what else happened today: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 1.62% to $72.94 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.99% to $78.07 a barrel.

  • Gold climbed 0.24% to $2,040.50 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 3.95%.

  • Bitcoin edged higher by 1.32% to $41,894.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement