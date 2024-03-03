Mega First Corporation Berhad Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. The result was positive overall - although revenues of RM1.3b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Mega First Corporation Berhad surprised by delivering a statutory profit of RM0.41 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Mega First Corporation Berhad's four analysts is for revenues of RM1.37b in 2024. This reflects a credible 3.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 14% to RM0.47. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM1.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.44 in 2024. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been a 11% lift in the price target to RM4.61, with the analysts signalling that the higher earnings forecasts are more relevant to the business than the weaker revenue estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Mega First Corporation Berhad analyst has a price target of RM5.28 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM4.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Mega First Corporation Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 15% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Mega First Corporation Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Mega First Corporation Berhad's earnings potential next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mega First Corporation Berhad. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Mega First Corporation Berhad going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Mega First Corporation Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

