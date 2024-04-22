Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mega First Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM530m ÷ (RM4.5b - RM607m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Mega First Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.7% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Mega First Corporation Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mega First Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mega First Corporation Berhad for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Mega First Corporation Berhad are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 85% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Mega First Corporation Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Mega First Corporation Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 169% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Mega First Corporation Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation for MFCB on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.