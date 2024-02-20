‘Mega loser state’: Kevin O’Leary says he'll never invest in NY after its $355M Trump fraud ruling — believes 'there's no victim,' calls decision unjustifiable. Here's where he likes instead

In a pivotal ruling by a New York judge, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his company have been found guilty of fraudulently inflating the value of their assets, misleading banks and insurers. Trump has been ordered to pay nearly $355 million in fines.

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary says the ruling has left him shocked.

“I can't even understand or fathom the decision at all. There's no rationale for it,” he said during a recent interview with Fox Business.

He proceeded to reproach the state of New York over this decision.

“It doesn't matter what the governor says. New York was already a loser state, like California is a loser state,” he remarked.

O’Leary went on to say that he considers several states "loser states" thanks to their policies, high taxes and “uncompetitive regulation” — with New York leading the loser pack.

And now, he’s steering clear of investing in New York, affirming, “I would never invest in New York now.”

‘Where is the victim?’

O’Leary criticized the court’s decision because he doesn’t see a victim in this case.

“Every investor is worried because where is the victim? Who lost money? This is some arbitrary decision the judge made. This policy and what this says — what does this say about the bar, the legal bar in New York? Aren't they going to question this judge? What is this? $355 million as a penalty plus interest at 9% and there's no victim?” O’Leary questioned, adding that there’s nothing New York governor Kathy Hochul can say to justify this decision.

The judge in question, for his part, explained his reasoning in a 92-page decision issued on Feb. 16. The civil suit, which was brought forward by New York State Attorney Letitia James, sought “monetary penalties and injunctive relief” against Trump, his two oldest sons and his organization. The judge concluded that the Trump organization submitted “blatantly false financial data” to “to borrow more and at lower rates.”

The judge went on to add that unless “judicially restrained,” he expected the Trumps to continue to engage in the acts in question going forward — hence the fairly hefty judgment.

That being said, this isn’t O’Leary’s first time dismissing the Trump case. In a January interview with CNN, he argued that all real estate developers are interested in maximizing their property valuations, suggesting that Trump’s actions reflect a broader industry issue rather than an isolated incident.

“Forget about Trump, every single real estate developer everywhere on Earth does this. They always talk about their asset being worth a lot and the bank says no. That's just the way it is,” he stated. “If you're going to sue this case and win, you've got to sue every real estate developer everywhere.”

Winner states

Previously, O’Leary has also labeled California and Delaware as “loser states.” Since he’s not putting money to work in those states, where would he go?

“I'm going to Oklahoma, North Dakota, West Virginia,” he disclosed, noting that his staff has met with the governors of these states.

He also highlighted Tennessee as a notable example.

“Look at Tennessee right now. Fastest growing city in America — Nashville. Winner state, good policy, competitive taxes. You've got to start thinking about this in the context of winners and losers,” he explained.

“New York? Mega loser state.”

