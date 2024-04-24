Mega Millions: $1 million winning ticket sold in Kissimmee

James Tutten
0

If you recently bought a Mega Millions ticket, you may want to check your numbers.

Overnight, the Florida Lottery announced someone matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

That ticket was sold at the Circle K on Buena Ventura Boulevard in Kissimmee.

Read: Florida couple accused of faking million-dollar winning lottery ticket

The numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 11, 17, 33, 39, 43 and the Mega Ball was 14.

