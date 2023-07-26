Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million. See winning numbers for July 25

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $820 million after no winners Friday night. The jackpot has been on the rise since April 18 when a resident of Syracuse, New York won the $20 million prize.

If someone wins Tuesday's drawing, they will walk away with $418.3 million if they choose the cash option. The annuity option distributes the larger amount ($820 million currently) over 29 annual payments. Most lottery winners choose the one-time lump sum, final amount depending on state and federal taxes.

The chances of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302 million, lottery officials report, but there will be a winner eventually.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday.

Mega Millions winning numbers: July 25, 2023

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 44, 6, 61, 3, 5, and the Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 4X.

How to play Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4 or 5 times.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won in California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million. See July 25 winning numbers