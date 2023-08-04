Mega Millions jackpot hits second-largest amount in lottery's history ahead of Friday drawing

The jackpot for Friday night's Megan Millions drawing has risen to $1.35 billion, with a $659.5 million cash option, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history if someone wins.

The jackpot amount has been rising since late April when a $20 million prize was won in Syracuse, New York. Other notable Mega Millions jackpots this year include a $1.348 billion amount in January, the second largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Here's what to know ahead of the potentially historic drawing.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever?

At $1.35 billion, the jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions drawing is currently the second-largest jackpot in the lottery's history. Here's where the other record-holders stand:

$1.537 billion from one winning ticket in South Carolina in October 2018. $1.350 billion estimated for Friday night if someone wins $1.348 billion from one winning ticket in Maine in January 2023. $1.337 billion from one winning ticket in Illinois in July 2022. $1.25 billion in the current 2023 lottery. $1.05 billion from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2021. $656 million from three winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland in March 2012.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Friday night is the next drawing and chance to win the jackpot. It takes place at 11 p.m. ET with the draw video available on the Mega Millions website after the event is over.

What were the last Mega Millions winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 1 were 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61. The Mega Ball was 12 and the Megaplier was 4X.

There were no overall jackpot winners, but there were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin, and a Match 5 + Megaplier winner in Texas.

Overall, there were 4,904,910 winning tickets across all tiers in Tuesday's drawing and over 31.3 million winning Mega Millions tickets at all prize levels since the run began in April, according to the Mega Millions website.

How to play Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

To play, pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. You can choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

