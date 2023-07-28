U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,579.75
    +15.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,526.00
    +95.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,641.25
    +70.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.00
    +5.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.10
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2795
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1730
    -0.2320 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,193.75
    -272.60 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    635.50
    -5.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,759.23
    -131.93 (-0.40%)
     

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game.

The estimated $910 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18. Since then, there have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The jackpot is now the eighth-largest ever in the U.S. It comes a little over a week after someone in Los Angeles won a $1.08 billion Powerball prize that ranked as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. It's still a mystery who won that prize.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

The $910 million prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $464.2 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.