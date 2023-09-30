Mega Millions jackpot reaches $267 million ahead of Sept. 29 drawing. See Friday's winning numbers

The Sept. 29 Mega Millions drawing has reached a staggering $267 million.

The numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET and we have the results below.

If there is a winner for Friday's drawing and they choose the cash option, they'll go home with more than $123.3 million, according to the lottery.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Friday, Sept. 29.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 9/29/23

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 18, 40, 47, 55, 64, and the Powerball was11. The Megaplier was 4X.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, or even 5 times.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever?

Here are the top five Mega Millions jackpots:

$1.58 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023. $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in South Carolina in October 2018. $1.348 billion from one winning ticket in Maine in January 2023. $1.337 billion from one winning ticket in Illinois in July 2022. $1.05 billion from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2021.

