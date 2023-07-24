Mega Millions jackpot rises to $820 million, fifth-largest ever: What you need to know

There have not been any Mega Millions jackpot winners since April, and thus the lottery's grand prize continues to grow.

Ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot currently sits at an estimated $820 million with a $422 million cash option, the fifth-largest prize in the lottery's history.

The jackpot has been on the rise since the spring, when a $20 million prize was won in Syracuse, New York on April 18. Five other Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year, including a $1.348 billion haul in January, which was the second largest prize in the lottery game's history.

Here's what to know about the Mega Millions lottery.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Your next chance at the jackpot comes in Tuesday night's drawing (July 25), which takes place at 11 p.m. ET.

What were the last winning Mega Millions numbers?

The winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Friday, July 21 were 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57. The Mega Ball was 25 and the Megaplier was 2X.

While there was no overall jackpot winner, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

Mega Millions: See winning numbers for July 21

How to play Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

To play, pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. You can choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

First time playing the Powerball? Here's exactly how to ask the cashier for a ticket.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

Currently sitting at $820 million, Tuesday's Mega Millions is the fifth-largest jackpot in the lottery's history. Here's where the other record-holders stand:

$1.537 billion from one winning ticket in South Carolina in October 2018. $1.348 billion from one winning ticket in Maine in January 2023. $1.337 billion from one winning ticket in Illinois in July 2022. $1.05 billion from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2021. $656 million from three winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland in March 2012.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions reaches $820M: What to know ahead of July 25 drawing