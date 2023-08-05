Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $1.35B

The Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing and is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The jackpot comes with a cash option of $659.5 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 45, 30, 52, 56, and 11 with a Mega ball of 20. The Megaplier was 2X.

In this photo illustration, Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on August 1, 2023, in San Anselmo, California.

Friday's drawing is the 31st. run without a winner. The last winner on April 18 for $20 million.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, Aug. 1, $1.10 billion jackpots

POWERBALL PLAYER IN CALIFORNIA HITS $1.08 BILLION JACKPOT, LARGEST EVER

Last month, one winning ticket was sold at a mini-market in downtown Los Angeles for Powerball's $1.08 billion jackpot . After it was determined there was a winner, officials said it might take months for the ticket holder or holders to be identified publicly.

The largest U.S. jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022.

A person plays Mega Millions lottery at a store in San Mateo, California, United States on January 12, 2023. Today's Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35 billion as its 4th.largest in history.

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

A cashier prints out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California, July 28, 2022.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.