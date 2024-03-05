Mega Millions lottery jackpot nearing $700 million: What to know about the next drawing

With no winners since December 2023, the Mega Millions jackpot is quickly rising, approaching $700 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday night.

Although the jackpot currently sits at an estimated $650 million with a cash option of $308.6 million, it is far from the record prize.

The largest jackpot ever won in the Mega Millions lottery was in August 2023, when a single ticket won the $1.602 billion prize out of Neptune Beach, Florida.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday, with the winning numbers drawn around 11 p.m. EST.

Here's what to know about the Mega Millions.

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

The next drawing is Tuesday, March 5.

What were the last Mega Millions winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Friday, March 1 were 15, 33, 37, 55 and 61 with a Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was 4X. In addition to no Mega Millions jackpot winners from Friday's drawing, there were also no Match 5 $1 million winners.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

How to play the Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1 which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five. The Megapiler is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois $656 million from three winning ticket in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

