Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing: Jackpot reaches $69 million

The jackpot for the Oct. 17 Mega Millions drawing reached an estimated $69 million.

The numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET and we have the results below.

If there was a winner for Tuesday's drawing and they chose the cash option, they would've gone home with more than $30.1 million, according to the lottery.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 10/17/23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 05, 06, 29, 32, 61, and the Powerball was 20. The Megaplier was 4X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

To be determined.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, or even 5 times.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever?

Here are the top five Mega Millions jackpots:

$1.58 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023. $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in South Carolina in October 2018. $1.348 billion from one winning ticket in Maine in January 2023. $1.337 billion from one winning ticket in Illinois in July 2022. $1.05 billion from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2021.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

