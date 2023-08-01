Mega Millions: PA resident one ball shy of $1.2 billion jackpot, wins $5 million instead

A Pennsylvania resident came close to matching all six Mega Million jackpot numbers for a chance to win the $1.2 billion prize, but ultimately won $5 million instead, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash) ahead of Tuesday’s drawing after no winner Friday. However, other big winners came close to the grand prize.

A ticket that matched five out of six numbers was purchased at Thorndale Inn in Downingtown. The individual matched all five white balls drawn, 5-10-28-52-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 18.

The ticket, purchased by an unknown person, was estimated to be worth $5 million as they opted for the Megaplier. Without the Megaplier, the winner would've only received $1 million.

Thorndale Inn earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has reported that a lucky winner purchased a $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket from Nittany MinitMart located in McKean County.

The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million. Nittany MiniMart earned a $5,000 bonus.

What is a Megaplier

The Megaplier is an extra option that allows players to increase the value of any non-jackpot prize winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, or 5x for an additional $1 per play. If a player purchases the Megaplier feature and wins a non-jackpot prize on a Mega Millions play, the prize amount will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn. Recently, a player in Pennsylvania won a $5 million second-tier prize with the Megaplier feature, which is the first-ever $5 million prize at the $1 billion jackpot run level.

When will we know the winners?

Winners of the Mega Millions lottery are confirmed only after their tickets are validated and the prizes are claimed. Winners have a one-year window from the drawing date to claim their prizes, Mega Millions guidelines state. If you've purchased a winning ticket from a lottery retailer, it's recommended that you sign the back immediately.

