Mega Millions winning numbers for Dec. 1 drawing: Jackpot now at $355 million

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing didn't produce any winners and as a result, the jackpot has increased to a substantial $355 million prize for Friday's draw.

The numbers will be drawn just after 11 p.m. ET, and we have the results below.

If there's a winner tonight, and they choose the cash option, they will go home with more than $165 million, according to the lottery.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 1.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 12/01/23

Check back after 11 p.m. ET to see winning numbers.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

To be announced.

The full list of Mega Millions winners can be found on the lottery's website.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, or even 5 times.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Did you play the Mega Millions? See winning numbers for Dec .1