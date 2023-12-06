Mega Millions winning numbers for Dec. 5 drawing; Jackpot now at $377 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $377 million for Tuesday's drawing after no one won the top prize in Friday night's drawing.

The numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and we have the results below.

According to the lottery, if there's a winner for Tuesday's drawing, and they choose the cash option, they will go home with more than $179.6 million.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 12/05/23

Check back in at 11 p.m. ET.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Check back in on Wednesday at 6 am.

The full list of Mega Millions winners can be found on the lottery's website.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of two, three, four or even five times.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions winning numbers for 12/5/23 drawing; $374 million jackpot