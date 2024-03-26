Mega Millions winning numbers for enormous $1.1 billion jackpot on March 26

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

Only four previous Mega Millions jackpots have surpassed that level, according to the Mega Millions.

The winning numbers are drawn around 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday. If a lucky player wins the Mega Millions jackpot, they can choose to walk away with an estimated $537.5 million.

Check below for the winning numbers for Tuesday, March 26.

Shhhh! If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, be quiet. Then, do this.

In search of Mega Millions numbers? Recent lottery results may offer clues to this jackpot

Mega Millions winning numbers for 3/26/24 drawing

As soon as the winning numbers for Tuesday, March 26 are announced, they will be displayed here.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

The winning lottery numbers will be available here as soon as they're announced.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.1 billion for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

Story continues

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the six largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois Current jackpot: $1.13 billion $1.050 billion from one winning ticket in January 2021 in Michigan

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions winning numbers for 3/26 drawing; 1.1 billion jackpot