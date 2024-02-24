Mega Millions winning numbers for February 23 drawing as jackpot passes $520 million

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to more than $520 million for Friday night's drawing after no one won the top prize on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. Friday night and we will have the results below.

If someone wins the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday and they choose the cash option, they can walk away with an estimated $247.1 million.

Check below for the winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 23.

Florida Lotto, Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash4Life tickets are on sale.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 2/23/24

The winning numbers will be updated here on Saturday morning when the results are posted.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

If there are any lucky winners for Friday's jackpot, the results will be posted here.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

To buy a ticket, you can either ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," where a computer will generate numbers randomly, or you can pick the numbers yourself. If you’re picking your own numbers, You will need to pick six Mega Millions numbers total: Five numbers between 1-70 (the white balls) and the gold Mega Ball number, which is one number between 1-25.

In certain states, for an extra dollar, you may be able to add the "Megaplier," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of two, three, four or five.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

