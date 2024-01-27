Mega Millions winning numbers for January 26 drawing; jackpot reaches $285 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $285 million for Friday's drawing after no one won the top prize on Tuesday.

The numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and we have the results below.

If someone wins Friday's Mega Millions jackpot and they choose the cash option, they will go home with about $134.7 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 26.

A Powerball and Mega Millions lottery advertisement is displayed at a convenience store on July 12 in New York City.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 1/26/24

The winning numbers from Friday, Jan. 26, will be revealed at 11 p.m. ET.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Check back on Saturday, Jan. 27, to see the winners of the Mega Millions.

The full list of Mega Millions winners can be found on the lottery's website.'

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of two, three, four or even five times.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

