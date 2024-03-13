Mega Millions Winning numbers for March 12 drawing, with $735 million jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $735 million for Tuesday night's drawing after no one won the big prize on Friday.

The winning numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. EST Tuesday and we will have the results below.

If a lucky player wins the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, they can choose the cash option and walk away with an estimated $354.3 million.

Check below for the winning numbers for Tuesday, March 12.

In search of Mega Millions numbers? Recent lottery results may offer clues to this jackpot

When are the Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

After tonight he next drawing is Friday, March 15.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 3/12/24 drawing

The winning numbers for Tuesday, March 12 were scheduled to be drawn at 11 p.m. ET and we’ll update here as soon as they’re available.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Keep your tickets handy, we’ll update with information on any winners Wednesday morning.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

What is the Megaplier?

A Mega Millions entry card is displayed at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Story continues

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

What are the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever?

Here are the six largest Mega Millions jackpots ever won, according to the lottery:

$1.602 billion from one winning ticket in Florida in August 2023 $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in October 2018 in South Carolina $1.35 billion from one winning ticket in January 2023 in Maine $1.34 billion from one winning ticket in July 2022 in Illinois $1.050 billion from one winning ticket in January 2021 in Michigan Current jackpot: $735 million.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

Contributing: Emily DeLetter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions winning numbers for tonight, with $735 million at stake