Mega Millions winning numbers for March 5 drawing as jackpot passes $600 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $650 million for Tuesday night's drawing after no one won the big prize on Friday night.

The winning numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. EST Tuesday night and we will have the results below.

If a lucky player wins the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, they can choose the cash option and walk away with an estimated $314.4 million.

Check below for the winning numbers for Tuesday, March 5.

Florida Lotto, Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash4Life tickets are on sale.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 3/05/24

The winning numbers for Tuesday, March 5 will appear here once the results are released at about 11 p.m. EST.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Keep those tickets handy, once the Mega Millions releases its results, all winners will be posted here.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number which is between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1 which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five. The Megapiler is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

