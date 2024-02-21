Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing as jackpot approaches $500 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $500 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, after no one won the grand prize on Friday night.

The winning numbers should be drawn about 11 p.m. Tuesday and we'll have the results below as soon as they're available.

If someone wins the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday and they choose the cash option, they'll walk away with just over $230 million.

Check below for the winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Florida Lotto, Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash4Life tickets are on sale.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 2/20/24

The winning numbers should be drawn just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and we'll have the results here shortly after.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Check back Wednesday morning to see if anyone won Mega Millions Tuesday night.

How to play the Mega Millions

To buy a ticket, you can either ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," where a computer will generate numbers randomly, or you can pick the numbers yourself. If you’re picking your own numbers, You will need to pick six Mega Millions numbers total: Five numbers between 1-70 (the white balls) and the gold Mega Ball number, which is one number between 1-25.

In certain states, for an extra dollar, you may be able to add the "Megaplier," which multiplies all non-grand prize winnings by a factor of two, three, four or five.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions winning numbers for Feb. 20, 2024, $493 million jackpot