Megachem Limited (Catalist:5DS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Megachem Limited (Catalist:5DS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Megachem's shares before the 9th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.012 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.02 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Megachem has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current stock price of SGD0.47. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Megachem paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Megachem paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Megachem earnings per share are up 6.7% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Megachem has delivered an average of 4.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Megachem got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Megachem delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and -58% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. To summarise, Megachem looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Megachem, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Megachem (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

