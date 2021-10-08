U.S. markets closed

MegaFans Builds First Mobile eSports Community Using Blockchain Technology

www.megafans.com
·2 min read

Gaming, Crypto and NFT Enthusiasts Play to Earn in Mobile eSports Community

MegaFans Candy Boo Game

MegaFans Candy Boo Game
MegaFans Candy Boo Game
MegaFans Candy Boo Game

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, a mobile gaming company headquartered in Southern California, announced they are building the world's first mobile eSports community where gamers and collectors can earn, win and collect real world prizes such as cryptocurrency, NFTs (Non-fungible tokens), gifts and cash. MegaFans recently joined Lanchpool Labs Incubator program to help achieve their growth goals towards building their community.

Jeff Donnelley, founder and CEO of MegaFans said, "Mobile games and eSports each have their respective communities, however no one has combined these two emerging markets. We believe blockchain gaming enthusiasts and collectors are the perfect market segment to make that happen and it will naturally integrate with the metaverse environment where people can share, trade, collect and generally conduct virtual business day to day."

Roxana Nasoi, MD at Launchpool Labs added "Jeff and his team at Megafans are building the future of mobile e-sports gaming, not just by enabling access to players independent of experience, but by integrating NFTs, Play-to-Earn, and cryptocurrencies into their in-game economies, lowering the barriers to entry at a global level. We're excited to incubate them and support them throughout their journey."

Donnelley has been building and growing gaming companies in San Diego for 22 years. He created two advertising and media companies around the industry and has worked with brands such as Draft Kings, Ubisoft, Jam City and World of Tanks. Jeff went on to explain, "This is the future-scape of gaming and it's going to be massive!"

MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first global, mobile eSports community where 2.8 billion daily active users can play-to-earn and collect real world prizes such as cryptocurrency, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), collectibles and cash. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game developers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players experience. MegaFans mantra is "eSports for All!" which focuses on underserved markets around the world. Links to MegaFans social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans

#

Contact:

Alexis Vera
MegaFans, Inc.
Phone: +1 (760) 889-3187
Email: PR@Megafans.com

Image 1: MegaFans Candy Boo Game


Candy Boo Characters Play to Win Prizes!



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

