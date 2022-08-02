MegaFans Launches Campaign for First Non-Fungible Token Collection

The global eSports platform is the first to allow mobile gamers to win NFTs and use them in online tournaments for rewards.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, a worldwide multiplayer gaming platform company, is releasing its first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection. These NFTs have multiple use cases including being offered as rewards with VIP memberships and privileges, access to special events, auctions, private tournaments, other tokens, NFTs, and a novel utility that allows the NFT holder to stake it in a MegaFans tournament for the community to win, share, trade and enjoy the extensive suite of VIP privileges.

NFTs mainly provide proof of ownership of a digital object and access to other services, using a unique code on the blockchain that's tied to an image or video. Because they're unique, NFTs can be transferred or sold, however, they can't be divided or copied. MegaFans plans to host a private sale for investors - both old and new - influencers, key opinion leaders (KOLs), current MegaFans NFT holders, partners, advisors, guilds, and more.

"We recently completed the Techstars Accelerator program and are moving into the market with great optimism after receiving significant interest from potential investors," said Jeff Donnelley, CEO of MegaFans. "We continue to look for new opportunities to successfully expand our business and position us for further growth. NFTs are a natural digital asset for our gaming community with multiple functions and features."

Despite NFT sales falling 47% globally during the first three months of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, sales through gaming platforms continue to see success. GameStop's NFT marketplace has proven to be an early hit by selling more than $7 million worth of NFT since mid-July.

MegaFans is the first open-source eSports platform to bridge Web2 and Web3 by connecting gamers on Web2 apps to Web3 assets like crypto and NFTs. It is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors, and developers.

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans.



