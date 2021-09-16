U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

MegaFans Partners With Creating Coding Careers to Develop Mobile eSports Games

MegaFans
·2 min read

Creating Coding Careers Apprentice Program Perfect Fit for Startup Mobile eSports Company

Creating Coding Careers

Creating Coding Careers
Creating Coding Careers
Creating Coding Careers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, a mobile eSports gaming company headquartered in Southern California, has partnered with Creating Coding Careers, a California nonprofit, equal opportunity employer, whose year-round, paid apprenticeship program, provides programmers for companies in a productive environment.

Jeff Donnelley, founder and CEO of MegaFans is ecstatic about the program: "MegaFans was looking for a way to hire local programmers and developers in San Diego, but when I found out about the Creating Coding Careers program, I thought it might be a good fit. As it turns out, it was a perfect for us!" Jeff has been building and growing gaming companies in San Diego for 22 years. He created two advertising and media companies around the industry and has worked with brands such as Draft Kings, Ubisoft, Jam City and World of Tanks. Jeff went on to explain, "CCC offered a flexible and affordable program to test their apprentices and the entire team has been on point every step of the project."

Mike Roberts is the founder and CEO of Creating Coding Careers feels fortunate to be able to help students, "I used to hear from a lot of students that it's hard to land a job without having experience and it's hard to get experience without a job. We are pleased to be able to partner with an employer like MegaFans and provide an opportunity for folks that are traditionally underrepresented to gain a year of hands on experience." While embedded on a team with Senior Software Engineers, apprentices are upskilling and preparing for the future of work.

MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first global, mobile eSports community where 2.8 billion daily active users can play to earn, win and collect real world prizes such as cryptocurrency, NFTs (Non-fungible tokens), gifts and cash. MegaFans offers turnkey software solutions for mobile games that increase monetization and retention with an enriched gamified eSports metaverse. MegaFans' mantra is "eSports for All!" and searches for every opportunity to offer equitable diversity to underserved people and markets around the world.

Creating Coding Careers is a nonprofit that recruits and trains individuals who may have otherwise felt a career in tech was unattainable. The CCC Tech Apprenticeship program increases the pipeline of candidates from underrepresented and often overlooked communities to create more highly-qualified talent, saving businesses money and time.

#

Media Contact

Alexis Vera

MegaFans, Inc.

Phone: +1 (760) 889-3187

Email: PR@Megafans.com

Related Files

Purple Megafans logo with slogan - Copy.jpg

Related Images






Image 1: Creating Coding Careers


Creating Coding Careers Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


