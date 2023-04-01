When Will Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Become Profitable?

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. With the latest financial year loss of US$33m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$28m, the AU$653m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Megaport's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 14 of the Australian IT analysts is that Megaport is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$5.2m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Megaport's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 9.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

