U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.49
    -0.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5600
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,552.59
    -1,455.80 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Megaport Virtual Edge, Megaport's On-demand NFV Service, Enhances Branch-to-Cloud Connectivity with Versa SASE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) enables customers to modernise their connectivity, optimise network performance, and reduce provisioning time from months to minutes.

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the availability of Versa Secure SD-WAN, part of Versa SASE, on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE). Versa Secure SD-WAN with MVE enables branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN).

Megaport Logo (PRNewsfoto/Megaport)
Megaport Logo (PRNewsfoto/Megaport)

Optimising Connectivity with Versa SASE

Many businesses have embraced SD-WAN and internet connections as a means of simplifying their IT connectivity. However, dependence on end-to-end internet connections to key services and resources can impact performance, availability, and security. With Versa Secure SD-WAN, now available on MVE, customers can host localised virtual SD-WAN via VOS™ (Versa Operating System) on Megaport's global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations.

Once connected, customers can access Megaport's leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centres worldwide and over 360 service providers, including 230+ cloud on-ramps from the world's leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

Versa Secure SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

  • Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

  • Better performance with reduced jitter and latency.

  • Globally distributed for localised connections.

  • Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services.

  • Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

  • No hardware to ship, install, or manage.

  • Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.

  • Secure, multicloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centres, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

"Our collaboration with Megaport provides customers a unique way to deploy intelligent, high-speed network connectivity from distributed enterprise locations to the cloud," said Rahul Vaidya, Senior Product Manager with Versa Networks. "As part of our industry-leading Versa SASE services, the integration of Versa Secure SD-WAN with Megaport Virtual Edge will further help organisations transform their network edge with secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking increasing multicloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs."

Transforming Networking at the Edge

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service in one. The compute aspect of the service enables customers to host NFV instances in locations where they need them, on demand, and manage them in a point-and-click manner. On the network side, MVE's built-in transit gateway provides a highly scalable access point for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport's private SDN. Virtualised devices hosted on MVE can utilise the transit gateway to create connections between the Megaport SDN and their own networks, including branch locations, data centres, and private clouds.

MVE is available in 22 metros across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. This allows customers more flexibility to deploy virtual Versa Secure SD-WAN devices near concentrations of users to localise traffic, improve network security, reduce cloud egress fees and optimise data termination for performance.

"We're thrilled to provide customers the ability to improve edge network connectivity, by hosting Versa Secure SD-WAN edge routers around the world on Megaport's global Network as a Service platform," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Having Versa Secure SD-WAN integrated into Megaport's Software Defined Network also allows our customers to optimise their SD-WAN connectivity to improve overall network and application performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional networking."

For more information about Megaport Virtual Edge, please visit https://www.megaport.com/mve.

For more information about Versa Secure SD-WAN, learn more at https://versa-networks.com/products/sd-wan.php.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megaport-virtual-edge-megaports-on-demand-nfv-service-enhances-branch-to-cloud-connectivity-with-versa-sase-301386973.html

SOURCE Megaport

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c6579.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Eye a Return to sub-$40,000

    It’s been a mixed morning for the majors this morning. A Bitcoin move through to $43,000 levels would be needed to support a breakout…

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Alfi's Facial Recognition Technology Protects Users, Transforms Brands

    Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Doesn’t it seem like our technology always knows exactly what we are thinking? We wonder if we should purchase something, and suddenly it shows up in an advertisement on our phones without warning. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has undoubtedly evolved over the last couple of years in an almost eerily accurate way. Companies like Alfi (NASDAQ: ALF) are leveraging this new technology while also retaining privacy, developing an AI platform that both protects

  • Amazon Gadgets Bring a Way to Interact With Disney Characters, and Trouble for Peloton Stock

    A virtual media event unveiled a flurry of new and updated consumer and smart-home products, ranging from a robot to a video doorbell.

  • Amazon debuts Astro in-home robot, new Alexa, and Ring products during virtual event

    Amazon announced its first-ever in-home robot called Astro during its virtual product event Tuesday.

  • Dogecoin Tests Support At $0.20 As Bitcoin Remains Under Pressure

    Dogecoin settled below the support level at $0.2050 and is trying to settle below the next support at $0.20.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 28th, 2021

    The majors will need to revisit Monday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • Amazon unveils an array of new products including its first home robot  

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down Amazon’s announcements on a slew of new products.

  • Why Shares of Salesforce Are Down Nearly 2.5% Today

    Shares of cloud-based software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) are down 2.4% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The market in general is down today, and tech stocks in particular are getting hit as interest rates tick up again on concerns about inflation (higher interest rates decrease the value of long-term earnings, thus hurting stocks). A lot of other news items are weighing on investors this week as well, like the debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande Group and Congress' debate on the debt ceiling that risks a U.S. government default on payments if an agreement isn't reached on time.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Juniper Research estimates that demand for 5G smartphones is going to grow rapidly in the coming years as more consumers upgrade to the latest wireless standard to take advantage of faster speeds. The firm estimates that 5G smartphone revenue could more than triple to $337 billion in 2025 from this year's estimated $108 billion. Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the 5G infrastructure market could clock a compound annual growth rate of 53% through 2026, hitting nearly $54 billion in revenue in five years.

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • Amazon announces Astro the home robot

    Astro can patrol the home when you're not there, or be remotely controlled.

  • The Top 5 Best Launchpads In The Crypto Industry

    In the crypto space, whoever gets in early wins big. In order to help potential investors keep an eye on promising crypto investments, some crypto aggregators list projects when they garner a significant amount of traction. It is difficult to identify projects when they are still at the early stage, and missing out on some of these projects could mean missing out on huge potential returns. Certain crypto platforms help investors discover early-stage crypto projects before they enter into the mai

  • Here's everything Amazon announced this morning, from smart thermostats to security robots

    Amazon held an event this morning, and wow-oh-wow did they announce a lot. Amazon is building a thermostat, partnering with Honeywell spinoff co. Resideo to get it done. A wall-mountable Echo Show that looks like a framed picture, meant to sort of just blend into the room while providing one-tap access to things like reminders, calendars, and security camera views.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Check Out Amazon’s Most Fascinating New Devices

    Amazon made home-based voice assistants a thing. Now it wants to give users flying cameras and robots.

  • Amazon's Blink unveils a no-frills $50 video doorbell

    Amazon's Blink has unveiled its first video doorbell, and it could be a bargain at $50.