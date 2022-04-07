U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.75
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,279.00
    -120.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,452.75
    -52.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.60
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.33
    +1.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.80
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6390
    +0.0300 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +1.49 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8460
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,455.43
    -1,488.12 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.29
    -42.07 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.02
    -23.68 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Megatrends: CEOs of Snap, NexTech AR, Roblox, and Unity Driving Explosive Revenue Growth With Convergence of AR, Metaverse, Web 3.0 and E-Commerce

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U).

The convergence of the Metaverse, AR, and Web 3.0 is expected to be the next big investment theme and generational opportunity, by leading investment experts. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel: “Growing Enterprise Demand for Snap AR”
“...Our desire to build a better way of communicating visually through our camera has evolved into a leading platform for augmented reality. Our AR products and services are driving major impact at scale today as Snapchatters use our services to shop, play, learn, explore and entertain themselves. Over 200 million people engage with augmented reality on Snapchat every day, and our community now plays with AR Lenses an average of more than six billion times per day. This momentum and the creative energy of the Snapchat community makes us incredibly excited about the future of augmented reality…”

“..In addition to the momentum with augmented reality on Snapchat, we are very excited by the growing demand from businesses who want to bring Snap’s AR capabilities into their own apps and websites...We grew revenue 64% year-over-year in 2021, including 42% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. We achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability for the second consecutive year. We recorded our first full-year of positive free cash flow and Q4 marked our first quarter of positive net income. Achieving positive free cash flow for the full year is an important milestone as we are increasingly able to self-fund our investments in the future, which positions us well to accelerate our vision for computing overlaid on the world through augmented reality…”
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/07/snap-inc-nyse-snap-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “NexTech is On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”
NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own livingroom. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augemented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”
Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) CEO David Baszucki: “Immersive Advertising is Enormous Opportunity”
“...We've historically started with younger players. And now we see growth in two areas: One is the existing Roblox player base is growing up with us. So that is a retention opportunity to bring them with us. But we also bring other people in. Squid games, the concerts, both examples of events that we believe most likely reached some new audience. In the case of Squid Games looking for -- and that's singular Squid Game, people looking for a place to experience that brands side-by-side the awesome show. And so they came to Roblox where they could see that. So, I do believe those things add to the retained people that come into our platform and stick with us and bringing new older players to a platform...Advertising is an enormous opportunity, and at the same time our vision for advertising is immersive, it's native, it's around high-quality experiences and over time, we'll be working on rolling out. But the standards around this, how this is supported globally and we do think there's an interesting and big future and at the same time, a very high-quality branded advertising type future…”
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/10/roblox-corporation-nyse-rblx-q3-earnings-highlights/

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) John Riccitiello, CEO: “Unity Will Be Major Player in Building the Metaverse”
“..We believe in the emergence of the metaverse and that Unity will be a major player in defining and help lead its creation and operation. We believe the adoption of real-time 3D will change the way people interact with digital content and entertainment. Just as digital replaced analog, HD replaced standard definition. In the coming year, 5G will replace 3G or 4G. In real-time, 3D will replace linear and flat 2D digital content…We expect more of the world's content to be 3D real-time and interactive. We believe this cycle will create an addressable market that presents us with decades of opportunity at Unity…At Unity, we intend to support and shape the metaverse. We will emphasize content creation, cross-platform access and narrowing the distance and reducing the friction between creators and consumers....Unity expects to be, as industry, after industry, after industry wants to move into the metaverse or become real-time 3D interactive with their presentation, whether it's a car configurator, or a shopping experience. We want to make sure that, 60%, 70%, 80% of the time, that content built by all of those industries and all of those customers is built in Unity. And then the second thing we wanted to do is ensure that more often than not, it's operating in Unity…”
Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Earnings Highlights:
https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/30/unity-software-inc-nyse-u-q2-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com


