U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,795.50
    +9.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,527.00
    +72.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,513.25
    +27.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.20
    +4.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.34
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.50
    -0.72 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8360
    +0.5000 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,368.55
    -595.95 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.35
    -12.47 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.72
    +90.18 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Megatrends in the Global Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles) Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanobubbles are a potential multi-billion dollar market, with important implications for aquaculture, water treatment, hydrophonics and agriculture sectors. Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are sub-micron gas-containing cavities in aqueous solution with unique physical characteristics that differ from other types of bubbles and have the ability to change the normal characteristics of water. Nanobubbles can exist on surfaces (surface or interfacial NBs) and as dispersed in a liquid phase (bulk NBs). Their use can contribute greatly to sustainability challenges as environmentally friendly alternatives and solutions.

Properties include:

  • Sterilization capability through bactericidal action

  • Removal of contamination without the need for cleaning agents

  • Bio-activation in cells

  • Growth promotion for fish, crustacea and plants

  • Cell protection

  • Heat transfer capabilities to raise or lower the temperature of a liquid rapidly and effectively

  • Vaporization promotion capability for water-cooled cooling towers and evaporation based desalination systems

  • Halt concrete and metal decay

  • Environmental purification and remediation

There are numerous commercial nanobubble generators on the market for both laboratory and pilot-scales.

Their use is transformative for environmental, food and wastewater treatment industries and they find application in:

  • Water purification/sterilization (various industries)

  • Cooling tower de-scaling

  • Medical cleaning applications (sanitization and bacteria control)

  • Drug delivery

  • Animal farming-drinking water enrichment (reduces bacterial growth)

  • Agriculture and food production (reduction in use of chemicals)

  • Surface cleaning treatments

  • Aquaculture-oxygenation of fish and aquaculture dams

  • Mining-acid water treatment

  • Oil and gas Industry - oil spill clean-up and storage tanks

Report contents include:

  • Introduction to Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles)

  • Applications of Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles)

  • Analysis of megatrends

  • Market analysis of nanobubbles in Agriculture, Horticulture, Hydrophonics, Aquaculture, Biomedical, Coolants, Food and beverage production, Mining, Oil and gas, Remediation, Surface cleaning, and Wastewater purification

  • Addressable market assessment

  • Market challenges and hindrances

  • 40 company profiles

Companies profiled include Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd., AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd., Aquamar B.V., En Solucion, EnH Co., Ltd., HACK UFB Co., Ltd., Fawoo Nanotech Co., Ltd., Moleaer, Inc. and more. Profiles include stage of commercialization and product developments, products, estimated revenues, technology advantages, markets and customers


Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology
1.1 Nanobubbles Market Assessment System

2. Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Surface Nanobubbles
2.3 Bulk Nanobubbles
2.4 Properties
2.5 Nanobubble Preparation and Generation
2.6 Technology Limitations
2.7 Applications

3. Markets for Nanobubbles
3.1 Addressable Market Size
3.2 Agriculture
3.3 Aquaculture
3.4 Biomedical and Biopharma
3.5 Coolants and Cooling Towers
3.6 Food and Beverage Production
3.7 Oil and Gas
3.8 Remediation
3.9 Surface Cleaning and Disinfection
3.10 Water and Wastewater Purification

4. Nanobubble/Ultrafine Bubble Equipment Manufacturers (40 Company Profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsvkjb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. LNG Exports Top Rivals for First Time on Shale Revolution

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. was the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas last month for the first time ever, as projects ramped up production and deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have

  • XPeng Explains Chinese Listing and Data Security Risks

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kr

  • 'Evergrande return our money!' Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

    Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent. On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

  • European Gas Prices Jump 20% as Russia Keeps Volumes Capped

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe surged on Monday as reduced flows from Russia again caused uncertainties about Europe’s supply security in the winter months.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBench

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The money guru says too many people retire only with enough savings to last a few years.

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • How airlines are handling the ongoing Omicron travel disruption and potential 5G issues

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shaprio details how more than 4,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 spike and winter storm and AT&T and Verizon declining the FAA's request to delay 5G.

  • Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project's financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia's Gazprom, has been completed since September and is waiting for final certification by the German network agency, which has said that no decision would be taken in the first half of 2022. This has burdened diplomatic relations that are already strained by the risk of open conflict between Russia and Ukraine, fuelling speculation the pipeline could be used to exert political pressure on Moscow.

  • Top Financial Stocks for January 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • COVID-19: Pfizer booster approved for teens, officials fear boosters may limit global vaccine supply

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the FDA approval of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12-year-olds, how Fauci said testing to end COVID-19 isolation is under consideration, and White House officials' fear that boosters may limit global vaccine supply.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid With Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • GM, Volkswagen Build Up Their Battery Supply Chains Amid Electric-Vehicle Push

    Auto makers are trying to control more of the supply chain for electric vehicles, forging new partnerships with raw-materials producers and investing in facilities that make chemicals for batteries.

  • Omicron Takes a Toll on Businesses, From Airports to Bars and Supermarkets

    Surging Covid-19 infections have prompted flight cancellations, store closures and increased overtime work.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for January 2022

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Settlement agreement between Epstein and accuser made public in Prince Andrew case

    A 2009 settlement agreement between financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, was made public on Monday as part of Giuffre's civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew. The agreement said Giuffre would be paid $500,000 as part of the deal. It provided a release for "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant" against various claims by Giuffre.

  • Steelmakers Dive Into Junk Business to Feed New Mills

    U.S. steel producers are buying up scrap businesses, seeking a steady supply of raw material from junked cars and manufacturing waste for new mills.

  • China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The relative strength in the Caixin PMI tallies with an official survey released on Friday which showed China's factory activity edged up. Factory output increased at the fastest pace in a year, the private survey showed, helped by easing price pressures.