Megawatt Wraps Up Field Program at Route 381 Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada, Assays Pending

·4 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (FSE: WR20) (OTC PINK: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Megawatt") is pleased to announce that it has concluded the previously announced sampling and prospecting field work at the Route 381 Lithium Project in the James Bay hard rock lithium district. A total of 56 surface samples, 51 of which were channel samples, were taken from multiple pegmatite dykes on the property. Prospecting was further carried out on southern extremity outcrops and the "West Dyke" before it dipped under cover. In total this dyke was traceable for over 350m, and at its most southern extremity had widened out to 2.5m. Surface samples from multiple pegmatite dykes on the property including the "West", "East" "North/South" and PR dykes show visible spodumene in many samples. The PR Dyke was well exposed for over 250m. This dyke was spodumene bearing and averaged 1m wide. The channel samples which will provide information on the continuity of lithium mineralization as well as 5 grab samples. The samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories facility in Val d'Or, Quebec where they will be prepared for analysis before shipping to the main Vancouver facility.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Logo (CNW Group/MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.)
David Thornley-Hall, CEO of Megawatt, comments: "We look forward to reviewing the results of our sampling survey at Route 381. The results will bring us one step closer to defining and prioritizing a drill program on the property."

Qualified Person

Mr. Geoffrey Reed (MAusMM (CP)) (MAIG), Consultant for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated August 13, 2020) an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickel-cobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021).

Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://megawattmetals.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megawatt-wraps-up-field-program-at-route-381-lithium-project-quebec-canada-assays-pending-301357631.html

SOURCE MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c3558.html

