Is MEI Pharma (MEIP) Attractively Priced?

GreenWood Investors LLC, an investment management firm, released its annual 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2023 was excellent for the fund’s investors, thanks to the collaborative and constructive engagements, which added immense value to the performance. Despite that, the firm is still seeking more challenges to continue to drive forward. As for the 2023 returns, its separate accounts, open to any investor, delivered a remarkable return of 28.0%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

GreenWood Investors featured stocks such as MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. On February 7, 2024, MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock closed at $4.51 per share. One-month return of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was -24.46%, and its shares lost 29.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has a market capitalization of $30.049 million.

GreenWood Investors stated the following regarding MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Good governance is a daily action for those with skin in the game. Working on behalf of the company’s customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders is a team effort and a constant effort. We love being a part of it. It’s reinforced by the small moments that speak volumes about the validity of our approach. I’d like to share a few moments from the past year that particularly stuck out to me, and are very telling. We’ll start with our three largest positions, where we sit on the boards, which also coincidentally drove the lion’s share of our returns for the year, with Leonardo contributing 17.7%, CTT contributing 5.5%, and MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) contributing 3.8%. MEI Pharma is developing two compelling assets that could help large bio-pharma companies to refill their clinical pipelines. After years of under-investing in these pipelines, large pharmaceutical and biotech companies are getting very assertive in their M&A activity. The fact that shares trade for half of the cash on the balance sheet, gives us even more capital allocation opportunities than those companies with richer valuations. It also focuses the company’s capital spending to only the most value-added efforts. The bar is very high for any capital commitments when our stock is so attractively-priced."

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 4 hedge fund portfolios held MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) at the end of third quarter which was 4 in the previous quarter.

