Is Meier Tobler Group AG's (VTX:MTG) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Meier Tobler Group's (VTX:MTG) stock is up by a considerable 37% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Meier Tobler Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meier Tobler Group is:

18% = CHF31m ÷ CHF171m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.18.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Meier Tobler Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Meier Tobler Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 72% seen over the past five years by Meier Tobler Group. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 1.7% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MTG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Meier Tobler Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Meier Tobler Group's significant three-year median payout ratio of 51% (where it is retaining only 49% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Besides, Meier Tobler Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Meier Tobler Group's future ROE will be 18% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Meier Tobler Group's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

